VIDEO: Stephanie McMahon, WWE Crowd Thank Vince McMahon on SmackDown

New co-CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon discussed her father Vince McMahon’s retirement at the top of SmackDown on Friday.

Stephanie kept it short, saying her father told her to come out and thank all of the fans and staffers for the ride.

VINCE MCMAHON RETIRES FROM WWE

Next, she said it was apropos to lead a “Thank you, Vince” chant, which the crowd agreed:

Earlier today, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported he had paid $12 million in hush money to four separate women to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct.

WWE RIPE FOR SALE AMID VINCE MCMAHON RETIREMENT

Vince will remain the majority shareholder of the company, as Stephanie and Nick Khan share CEO responsibilities.

