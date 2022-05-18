Video Shows NFL WR Odell Beckham, Jr. Teaching Baby Son About Ball Security

Ball security means job security in the NFL.

Veteran wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. is wasting no time with making his three-month-old son a potential star in the NFL (someday), so he’s already putting baby Zydn through training camps on how to hold the rock.

And the newborn Beckham seems to be catching on fairly well.

WATCH:

"You drop a ball, you run a mile"



.@obj getting his son Zydn started early 😂❤️ @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/O8cLJij6Lx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2022

Odell sprinkled in some motivation straight from Remember the Titans.

“You drop a ball, you run a mile,” OBJ told his son, handing him a tiny football for the prodigy to practice.

Odell remains in his living room rather than the football field as he awaits a new contract, which the Los Angeles Rams still believe they are in prime contention to deliver sooner than later.

Rams general manager Les Snead signed OBJ after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham was integral to LA’s success in the postseason, ultimately reaching (and winning) Super Bowl LVI.

Unfortunately, Odell blew out his ACL before halftime.

Really awesome moment to see Odell Beckham Jr from last night, hugging the baby bump of his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Wood, as they are expecting their first child any day now. pic.twitter.com/pygRTKyu1a — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 14, 2022

OBJ was recently asked on Twitter whether he’d be back with the Super Bowl-winning squad, which the receiver candidly addressed by reminding fans that he’s not playing for free.

They kno whwre I wanna be 😂😂 just can’t play for free ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 11, 2022

As the Rams figure out a sizable deal for their well-respected vet, Odell continues to make strides in his rehab process.

By looks of the footage, Odell’s ready for another championship-caliber season.

Congrats to @obj on the hard work. Great progress. More to come. Key is not acceleration but deceleration and cutting. https://t.co/7PWSNfZ2dj — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) March 11, 2021

