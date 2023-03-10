Video Shows January 6th Wasn’t A Deadly Insurrection: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Well folks, add January 6th to the list of things our government – Democrats AND Republicans have lied to us about. It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Trump Russia Collusion, Hunter Biden’s laptop, COVID, social media bias and censorship – all things they lied about and now, thanks to Speaker McCarthy and Tucker Carlson – we can add another event to that list – January Freakin 6th.

TUCKER: Within hours of January 6th, literally hours, you began to hear that day described as a deadly insurrection, and not described by one news outlet or politician, but in unison by all of them, almost like it was coordinated. A deadly insurrection. That’s how history may record January 6th.

STELTER: There was a deadly insurrection that the right wing is trying to cover up!

LEMON: They incited a deadly insurrection

PELOSI: He incited a deadly insurrection

BIDEN: The violent, deadly insurrection on the capitol about 9 months ago, it was about white supremacy in my view.

TUCKER: To prove the insurrection WAS deadly, propagandists pointed to the death of an officer called Brian Sicknick. The mob killed Officer Brian Sicknick. That’s what they said. It was their single most powerful indictment of the January 6th protesters, and of Donald Trump, and of Republican voters nationally. They repeated that claim for years. They are still repeating it. At first, they told the country that Officer Brian Sicknick was murdered with a fire extinguisher.

COOPER: Officer Brian Sicknick died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the fight.

TUCKER: That story came from the New York Times which is effectively the assignment editor for most of the rest of American media.

To this day, media accounts describe Sicknick as someone who was “slain on January 6th.” The video we reviewed proves that is a lie.

January 6th video shows a different story

Here is surveillance footage of Sicknick walking in the capitol after he was supposedlu murdered by the mob outside.

By all appearances, Sicknick is healthy and vigorous. He’s wearing a helmet so it’s hard to imagine he was killed by a head injury.

Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not the result of violence he suffered at the entrance to the capitol.

This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie the Democrats have told us about January 6th.

It wasn’t a deadly insurrection and we actually knew that well before Speaker McCarthy gave Tucker those tapes and well before we saw some of that footage this week.

Officer Brian Sicknick did die after January 6th but it was from a stroke, from natural causes. Still, the Left has been parading around that lie for two years in a sick and sorry attempt to trivialize that man’s life as fodder for their Trump derangement.

Let’s also keep in mind, January 6th is the only day Democrats have given a hoot about law enforcement in the last 10 years plus – and only so they could weaponize it against Trump and Trump supporters.

Now listen up, that’s not to say what happened on January 6th wasn’t atrocious and horrible. It was. Some of those people acted abhorrently and it made me sick and still makes me sick thinking about it. That’s not who we are as conservatives or Trump supporters.

But the fact that we have been bald-faced LIED to about at least some of the events of January 6th – is also repulsive.

Like the supposed Quanon Shaman who violently busted into the capitol. Weird … Because it sure looks like he was actually escorted through the capitol, to me!

And the Democrats and mainstream media hacks don’t want you to know the truth because it might change your politics or leave you a little more educated and they don’t want that.

CHUCK SCHUMER: “These lies continue tonight. Rupert Murdoch who’s admitted they were lies and said he regretted it has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight now that he’s seen how he’s perverted and slimed the truth and from letting him go on again and again and again. Not because their views deserve such opprobrium because our democracy depends on it.”

What’s done in the dark will always be brought to light even if it is just Tucker Carlson who is brave enough to do it.

And ya know who is even more slimy and disgusting than all of ‘em. These two snakes right here: Kinzinger and Cheney who were more than thrilled to sit their happy RINO asses on that sham January 6th committee all in the name of truth and transparency.

Y’all are full of it and you’re worse than any Democrat out there.

Folks, January 6th was an awful day. It was an embarrassing day, but it was not a deadly insurrection and the fact the Leftists, the RINOs and their pals in the media WANTED it to be so badly, just to crap on Trump and Trump supporters, is disgusting.

The truth dies in darkness and the truth is – right now – on its last friggin leg. I’m pissed and you should be too.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless