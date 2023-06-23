Video Shows Gay Man, Who Claimed He Was Set On Fire In Hate-Crime, Attacked Pregnant Woman Who Fought Back With Flame

Videos by OutKick

A gay man in San Diego filed a police report claiming he was set on fire in a hate crime attack.

On June 12, police received a report in the 1200 block of Market Street from the man, alleging the crime.

Photos of the man, indeed, show he was burned:

KGTV-TV

KGTV-TV

However, the details tell a quite different version of the event

According to The Blaze, police told KGTV-TV they received calls about a man attacking a pregnant woman in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue just after 10:40 p.m. the same night.

“Officers were dispatched and arrived within minutes, but the suspect had already fled the scene,” said the officers.

The suspect? The man who was set on fire.

Detectives then obtained security footage that shows the “initial physical assault by the man [set on fire] on the pregnant woman and the subsequent use of fire as a weapon by the pregnant woman on the man.”

Gay Man Instigated Attack

In short, the gay man who said he was attacked in a hate crime actually battered a pregnant woman who fought back with a flame.

The woman was left bleeding, sustained several injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

Still, police say they are investigating both incidents. Meaning, the beaten pregnant woman is not yet off the hook for defending herself.

“This is a complex investigation, and detectives are examining all aspects and allegations,” police told KGTV.

“The San Diego Police Department takes all crimes of violence extremely seriously. We recognize the community’s interest in this case and are working to balance transparency with protecting the active criminal investigations.”

Notice how many alleged hate crimes turn out just like that: either a staged hoax or a doctored version of events.

No one set the man on fire because he is gay. Instead, he attacked an innocent pregnant woman, injured her, and she fought back with flames.

Lesson: don’t attack pregnant women with access to fire.