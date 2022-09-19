Video Shows Fan Slap Kyler Murray After Cardinals Win, Police Investigating

Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan slapped Kyler Murray in the face after the Arizona Cardinals rallied to beat the Raiders Sunday.

Following the overtime stunner, Murray was seen high-fiving fans along the sideline. A video on Twitter began circulating Monday afternoon of a fan appearing to reach his hand out and smack Murray as he walked by.

Murray clearly takes issue with it and turns back around and comes at the fan. The fan in question appears to possibly be in the gray shirt. Next, you can see a mob of people in front of the fan attempt to contain Murray before teammates rush over.

Police investigating fan who allegedly hit Kyler Murray

According to the AP, a Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed that a battery complaint was made around 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Police did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

The spokesperson added a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Kyler Murray was allegedly slapped by a fan after leading the Cardinals to win in Las Vegas Sunday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Selected Murray First Overall In 2019

Murray and the Cardinals rallied for a stunning win to send the Raiders to 0-2.

Arizona trailed most of the day, but Murray brought the team from the dead in the final quarter. He aided in scoring two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

Ultimately, Arizona would win the game on a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.