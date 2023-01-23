Video Shows Fan Fall From Balcony Onto New York Giants Players At Drake Concert

Sometimes, the music just overtakes you and gets you “so hyped” you plunge off a balcony and into a bunch of New York Giants football players during a Drake concert.

Or so they say.

Apparently, that’s exactly what happened Sunday night according to multiple reports and one WILD video.

Midway through Drake’s star-studded show at The Apollo, one fan fell – or voluntarily jumped, depending on who you ask – from the balcony into an area where “several” Giants players were in the arena, according to The New York Post.

“Either way, he plummeted from the lower mezzanine to the floor — and, according to a source, ‘landed on the New York Giants!’ the Post writes.

“‘The football players were in that area,’” said the showgoer.

The person in question is reportedly fine, so here’s the video, which The Shade Room released on its Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Fan jumps on New York Giants players at Drake concert

Unreal. What a scene. What chaos!

According to the Post, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kayvon Thibodeaux were among the Giants in attendance, along with everybody’s favorite ex-Giant, Odell Beckham Jr.

Some guy named Aaron Judge was also in the crowd, along with Kevin Durant, and the Bieber clan of Justin and Hailey.

Fan goes overboard at Drake concert.

Nothing like a little Drake to help you get over an embarrassing playoff loss to the Eagles, am I right?

The incident, according to reports, took place around 90 minutes into the show and is under investigation.

While one source said the man fell from the balcony into the orchestra area, another said he “actually jumped into the crowd because he was so hyped!”

Bold move. Glad it worked out.