Video Shows Aftermath of Deadly Pile-Up on Ohio Turnpike Due To Winter Storm

There’s never a convenient time for a winter storm, but two days before Christmas is definitely not it.
A massive, 50-car pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike left at least one dead and multiple people injured Friday afternoon.
Videos shared on social media show the aftermath of the crash and first responders helping people out of their cars.
While this pile-up looks like it was pulled straight out of a disaster movie, Toledo, Ohio, isn’t the only place facing holiday travel hazards after a blizzard blanketed much of the country.
State police in New York, Illinois and Michigan, are urging people to stay off the roads.
The Michigan State Police said nine semi-tractor trailers crashed on Interstate 94, where “visibility is near zero.” A seven car pileup was reported in the same area, according to police.
As a native Midwesterner, I know we all think we can drive perfectly fine in the snow. But if you’re dealing with nasty conditions, it might be best to just sit this one out.
A Christmas weekend in your living room beats one in the hospital every time.