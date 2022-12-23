Video Shows Aftermath of Deadly Pile-Up on Ohio Turnpike Due To Winter Storm

There’s never a convenient time for a winter storm, but two days before Christmas is definitely not it.

A massive, 50-car pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike left at least one dead and multiple people injured Friday afternoon.

Videos shared on social media show the aftermath of the crash and first responders helping people out of their cars.

Dramatic videos show the scene of a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that involved approximately 50 vehicles during snowy conditions.



One person died and multiple people were injured, Ohio Highway Patrol said. https://t.co/qbrkoZswJU pic.twitter.com/OvJQzKjV4w — ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2022

New video shows first responders helping people stranded on the Ohio Turnpike get out of their vehicles after the deadly 50-vehicle crash Friday >> https://t.co/DzdLzNsMT2 pic.twitter.com/Inl9360ymh — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) December 23, 2022

While this pile-up looks like it was pulled straight out of a disaster movie, Toledo, Ohio, isn’t the only place facing holiday travel hazards after a blizzard blanketed much of the country.

State police in New York, Illinois and Michigan, are urging people to stay off the roads.

8AM: The views and the crews haven’t changed. Still dealing with blowing and drifting snow and extremely cold temperatures. This is from a plow on I-271 in Cuyahoga County, one of around 1,200 out statewide. Please avoid unnecessary travel, if possible. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/EuOSlHLaBR — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 23, 2022

WNY- The road conditions are getting worse with very little visibility. Motorist should avoid travel. Motorists that bypass the gates at interstates and thruways will result in fines. pic.twitter.com/vipHAw9amN — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 23, 2022

The Michigan State Police said nine semi-tractor trailers crashed on Interstate 94, where “visibility is near zero.” A seven car pileup was reported in the same area, according to police.

Footage of 9 semi tractor trailer crash; I-94 at mm #41, Watervliet Twp, Berrien County pic.twitter.com/6DvPw3Cvuw — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) December 23, 2022

As a native Midwesterner, I know we all think we can drive perfectly fine in the snow. But if you’re dealing with nasty conditions, it might be best to just sit this one out.

A Christmas weekend in your living room beats one in the hospital every time.