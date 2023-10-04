Video Shows 11-Year-Old Shooting Football Teammate In The Back

Videos by OutKick

In one of the most harrowing events in America’s broken society, an 11-year-old boy faces one count of second-degree attempted murder after shooting two youth football teammates during a dispute. TMZ released the video.

The incident took place Monday evening in Apopka, FL. at 8:30 p.m. After the trio’s Pop Warner football practice, the 11-year-old boy was involved in a dispute with two 13-year-old boys outside of Northwest Recreation Complex.

The video shows a split-second look at the firearm’s burst going off in the youth crowd.

The Apopka Police Department noted that the boy’s parents could face criminal charges.

Footage of the incident shows the 11-year-old running to a nearby vehicle and grabbing a firearm to shoot at the crowd of kids, singling out one boy at point-blank range. He shot the boy in the back and injured the other 13-year-old in the arm. Both injuries were deemed “non-life-threatening.”

A transcript of the emergency call made by the mother of one of the boys was released.

Speaking with a dispatcher, the frantic mother said, “Medical! My son got shot, miss! … My son! In his back!”

Apopka police chief Mike McKinley lamented the awful crime. “Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old, by any means,” McKinley commented on Tuesday. “[B]ased on our investigation we feel those charges are warranted.”