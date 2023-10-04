Video Shows 11-Year-Old Shooting Football Teammate In The Back

In one of the most harrowing events in America’s broken society, an 11-year-old boy faces one count of second-degree attempted murder after shooting two youth football teammates during a dispute. TMZ released the video.

The incident took place Monday evening in Apopka, FL. at 8:30 p.m. After the trio’s Pop Warner football practice, the 11-year-old boy was involved in a dispute with two 13-year-old boys outside of Northwest Recreation Complex.

The video shows a split-second look at the firearm’s burst going off in the youth crowd.

The Apopka Police Department noted that the boy’s parents could face criminal charges.

WATCH (Caution: strong material included):

Footage of the incident shows the 11-year-old running to a nearby vehicle and grabbing a firearm to shoot at the crowd of kids, singling out one boy at point-blank range. He shot the boy in the back and injured the other 13-year-old in the arm. Both injuries were deemed “non-life-threatening.”

A transcript of the emergency call made by the mother of one of the boys was released.

Speaking with a dispatcher, the frantic mother said, “Medical! My son got shot, miss! … My son! In his back!”

Apopka police chief Mike McKinley lamented the awful crime. “Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old, by any means,” McKinley commented on Tuesday. “[B]ased on our investigation we feel those charges are warranted.”

Written by Alejandro Avila

