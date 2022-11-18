VIDEO: Dozens Of Sheep Are Walking In A Circle Pattern For Weeks And The World May Be Ending

Bizarre video shows dozens of Mongolian sheep walking in a circle for weeks and the Internet thinks it may mean the world is ending.

Surveillance video capturing the apocalyptic-like scene that was tweeted out by the Chinese state-run outlet People’s Daily.

The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery. pic.twitter.com/8Jg7yOPmGK — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 16, 2022

I mean really what the heck is going on. This is straight up nightmare fuel.

If cattle are how aliens communicate to us, then these sheep are a direct pathway to the Netherworld.

If that wasn’t terrifying enough, the state outlet reports that they have been doing this SINCE NOVEMBER 4TH. Every single day. Just walking in damn circles. Forget buying a Peloton or needing a Fitbit, just do the Mongolian Sheep – circle it up until you drop.

Oh, you want more?

The sheep’s owner says there are 34 sheep pens at the farm… and the only sheep that are doing the circle walk are in pen number 13!

THE END IS NEAR?

It’s unclear why the sheep are acting this way. Some claim that it may be due to a bacterial disease called Listeriosis, also known as “circling disease.” The condition causes animals to lean to one side.

I’ve never heard of circling disease in my life and also have never seen videos like this, so I’m not buying that reason.

China’s People’s Daily reported that the sheep are all in healthy condition. I normally take any news from the Chinese regime with a grain of salt. But I think they’re right here.

We are definitely doomed.