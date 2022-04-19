WATCH: Passengers React To News That Airline Mask Mandates Have Been Dropped

Glowing reactions to the masking update are pouring in …
Mandatory masking across all public transportation expired on Monday after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle repealed the 14-month restriction, calling it an infringement on Americans’ rights.
Videos then emerged of pilots and flight attendants instructing passengers to drop their masks, and passengers applauding.
WATCH:
As of Monday’s reporting, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines have dropped their masking requirements, effective immediately.
OutKick founder Clay Travis, a longtime proponent of ending mask mandates on public transportation, reiterated that it’s time for the mask mandate to get dropped across every major airline once and for all.
