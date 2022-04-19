WATCH: Passengers React To News That Airline Mask Mandates Have Been Dropped

Glowing reactions to the masking update are pouring in …

Mandatory masking across all public transportation expired on Monday after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle repealed the 14-month restriction, calling it an infringement on Americans’ rights.

Videos then emerged of pilots and flight attendants instructing passengers to drop their masks, and passengers applauding.

WATCH:

When you’re actually on a flight & they tell you the federal mask mandate is lifted for travelers. Lots of cheering from passengers on board. Then flight crew started playing this on the speakers 🔊🔊🔊 #masks #nomasks #thisjustin #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/3okmVtl69g — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) April 18, 2022

Here’s the reaction today from two Southwest employees who have been forced to participate in theater in their workplace long after most Americans. The travel mask mandate has been halted, 3 months after the CDC admitted that cloth masks are ineffective. #covid #maskmandate pic.twitter.com/dXBCc94dLY — THE FOLKDANCER (@JustinFolk) April 19, 2022

.⁦@JetBlue⁩ FLL to PHX



Captain just said “the mandate is over, remove your masks!!” pic.twitter.com/WKnMovTxAt — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 19, 2022

Plane applauded as the stewardess announced the end of the mandate. She broke into tears as she got to take off her mask for the first time in 2 years 😭 pic.twitter.com/WlCpZk30QM — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) April 19, 2022

Flights tonight have to make the mask announcement! Woo hoo! pic.twitter.com/OovmsrhXoF — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 19, 2022

As of Monday’s reporting, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines have dropped their masking requirements, effective immediately.

OutKick founder Clay Travis, a longtime proponent of ending mask mandates on public transportation, reiterated that it’s time for the mask mandate to get dropped across every major airline once and for all.

Every single airline has now ended its mask mandate within six hours of a brave judge in Florida having the courage to finally end this absurd anti-science two year mandate. All it took was one judge with courage to end this madness. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 19, 2022

