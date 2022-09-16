Incredibly Crispy Video Of Patrick Mahomes Running Out Of Tunnel Goes Viral For Being Super Awesome

The 2022 NFL season is in full swing and it has led to a wealth of incredible shots from around the league. Thursday night’s game was no exception.

In the first home game of the year at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs took down the Chargers in an electric back-and-forth game that went down to the final play. As could be expected from the rowdy fans in Kansas City, they were on their feet and loud prior to kickoff all the way through the final whistle.

Before the game began, the stars took the field one by one. Patrick Mahomes, of course, being the biggest.

Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field before the game (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Video of the Chiefs quarterback’s runout has since gone viral and it’s easy to see why. The shot is super crispy.

Instead of the standard shot from in front of the tunnel, the videographer took a different approach. He stood just beyond the initial field entrance and then followed Mahomes through the row of cheerleaders, under the team banner and on to high-five his teammates.

It was a super unique shot that couldn’t have turned out any cooler.

Patrick Mahomes’ emotion was on full display, as was the energy in Arrowhead Stadium

Take a look:

Life is all about perspective, but that notion is particularly true when it comes to getting a dope camera shot. In this case, Billy Quach was the man with the camera. The creative director at Let It Fly Media is also a content creator for the NFL.

Not only did it require a creative approach to the runout, but Quach had to get on his horse to keep up with the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback. Things could have gone very differently and Quach could have been tripped up, lost in the shuffle, or unable to stick with Mahomes.

Instead, it worked out extremely well and the resulting video was awesome. Here are some other shots that Quach nailed on Thursday:

URSA G2 4.6K

Canon 70-200MM

HiHat

🦉 pic.twitter.com/rPD6W5M4g1 — Billy Quach (@billyquachfilms) September 16, 2022

Next time you see a clip on social media or watch a broadcast with a cool shot, be sure to think about the videographer responsible. They are often just as important to the digital fan experience as the players!