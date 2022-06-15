Video Of ‘Fake Klay Thompson’ Emerges, Shows Him Walking Through Security, Taking Shots At Chase Center

On the surface, the idea that “Fake Klay Thompson” managed to make his way onto the court of the Chase Center to participate in a shootaround is hard to fathom.

YouTube personality Dawson Gurley claimed he made his way through five layers of security before Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday dressed as Thompson. He was eventually identified and handed a lifetime ban from Chase Arena. Video has since surfaced showing his journey through security, who didn’t seem to question whether or not it was the real Thompson.

Here’s the video of fake Klay Thompson sneaking into game 5 of the NBA Finals 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8T6ERe4Zhm — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) June 14, 2022

“What the f*ck,” Gurley says after an employee inside the building said “Let’s get a dub today, Klay.”

From there, Gurley was free and made his was to the court, where he even knocked down a few from behind the arc. But once Gurley air-balled a layup, the jig was up.

And he knew it.

“Let’s get out,” Gurley said.

But before he could, one on-court security guard figured out it wasn’t the real Thompson and escorted Gurley out of the building.

“I’m glad we found you but that was pretty good though,” the security guard said.

Gurley may never be able to watch his Warriors at home again, but he’s fine with that. After all, he was an NBA player for all of 10 minutes. Worth it? You be the judge.

Was it worth it to lose 10K on tickets and be banned for life? Absolutely. I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro 😂😂 — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

“Im being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews,” Gurley tweeted. “As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it.”

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.