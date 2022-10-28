VIDEO: New Camera Angle Shows Jermaine Burton Made Intentional Contact With At Least Three Different Tennessee Fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that wideout Jermaine Burton “was scared” by Tennessee fans when they stormed the field on Oct. 15. Burton has been under fire for striking a female Vols fan on his walk to the locker room.

It turns out that Burton made contact with several Tennessee students. A new angle of the scene shows the player not just making contact, but intentionally getting in the way of fans.

In the new video, Burton is seen shoving several other fans prior to the female student. Nick Saban, after deciding not to suspend Burton for the incident, claimed that Burton “was scared” and also said he “didn’t think it was necessary to suspend the guy [because] if you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn’t either. But I am not gonna divulge that.”

Based on this new angle, however, it is clear that the female student tried hard to avoid bumping into the disgruntled wideout and even appeared to be past him when he made contact. She then grabs her head and looks back in shock after getting pushed by Burton, appearing confused as to why she was struck by him.

WATCH (Jermaine Burton is wearing #3 and can be seen near the middle of the video at the beginning of the clip, walking along the sideline):

That video shows nearly the entire journey that Burton made from the sideline into the locker room. Below is a slowed down and zoomed-in version of the final moments, when he struck the female Tennessee student.

Jermaine Burton sure looks “scared” in this latest video. He just couldn’t help himself from extending his hand and hitting this woman because of this frightening situation… pic.twitter.com/ct6GbbOqSh — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) October 28, 2022

The most head-scratching part of the controversy has been Burton’s excuse that he physically retaliated because he was startled by the running fans at Neyland.

Footage shows a more deliberate action by Burton rather than the naive angle he’s been promoting.

The unedited video shows Jermaine Burton making his way to the locker room and purposely extending his arm to push several people, more than initially seen in earlier footage. At one point he pushes a group of fans during his walk.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace spoke with the first student that released footage of Burton’s tantrum, Tennessee student Emily Isaacs.

She confirmed that she was struck by Burton during his walk to the locker room but declined to further comment on the WR’s actions.

In Wallace’s original story on the Burton incident, a TikTok was included of another fan allegedly struck by Burton. Here is that clip:

Coupled with the new video, you can see Burton go out of his way to strike this student, who appears to be a couple feet away from the wide receiver.

The question now for head coach Nick Saban is did he have knowledge of this new video? If he does not, will it change his approach to the situation? Saban has rightfully come under fire for his handling of the situation.

Burton has incurred no outward discipline as Saban said it was being handled internally and that his wideout was receiving “counseling.” Burton was on the field, starting, in the team’s next game, a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.