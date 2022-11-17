VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu Fighters Fought Each Other Inside A Car

Two Jiu-Jitsu fighters said ‘hell with the cage’ and decided to fight each other in a convertible.

However, this wasn’t just a random tiff between the two, it was an actual event fight that was broadcasted in front of a live audience.

Kalinkin Kir and Leonid Fedorenko participated in “Punch Club Car Jiu-Jitsu.” TMZ reports that the location of where it took place is unknown, but could be Russia.

At one point the wild video shows a fighter using a SEAT BELT to begin choking his opponent!

The video is straight-up wild.

The fight began with both men seated in the front. As soon as the bell rings, Kir wrapped a seat belt around Leonid’s neck and squeezed as hard as he possibly could. Just sheer mayhem.

Leonid didn’t tap out, however, and was able to fight out of position before the video ends. It’s unclear who ultimately won.

According to the MMA website Bloody Elbow, “Car-Jitsu” is actually becoming more popular. The concept is essentially submission grappling inside, well, a car.

Or how about inside a phone booth!

Dude got lit up in a phone booth fight pic.twitter.com/tQ43z2b4Q9 — Matysek (@Matysek88) September 16, 2022

This reminded me of fighting my cousins when I was younger. We’d be in the back seat and just start throwing punches over God knows what. But for two trained Jiu-Jitsu fighters to go at it in a confined space and one of them using a seatbelt? That is frightening (but awesome).