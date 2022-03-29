Video From Deshaun Watson’s Deposition Released

A new report by Cleveland’s FOX 8 News shows parts of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s depositions in Texas regarding the 22 lawsuits filed from women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

FOX 8 News reports the videos include clips from two depositions with two of the women who filed lawsuits. In the footage, Watson admits he did not tell his previous team, the Houston Texans, about his massage appointments.

The 26-year-old QB was asked why he drove 30 minutes to attend a massage session, why he brought his own towel with him, and if he sought out massages with particular women because they were attractive.

FOX 8 News reports the 22 women were strangers that Watson met through social media, and he said in the depositions he reached out to them for massages.

“I can’t answer that,” Watson said. “I have a girlfriend, so that wasn’t my intention.”

Watson informed the attorney questioning him that he just wanted a massage and he wasn’t sure if the women were licensed or trained.

The Browns introduced Watson as their new quarterback last week and said at the introductory press conference that he denies the allegations and it is not his intent to settle the suits.

Earlier this month, a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, did not find enough evidence to criminally charge Watson. A second grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, declined to indict the quarterback two weeks later.

“We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses,” Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said. “Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.”

After the grand jury’s decision, the Browns traded for Watson and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.

The QB hasn’t been suspended and hasn’t been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, but that does not mean it could not happen pending the NFL’s investigation.

