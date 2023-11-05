(VIDEO) Falcons TE Jonnu Smith Takes A Tumble After 60-Yard Score

Jonnu Smith: grown man.

The Falcons tight end and ex-Titans weapon flashed his TE1-level skill after taking a screen pass for a 60-yard score on Sunday against the deficient Minnesota Vikings. Smith broke several tackles and took the rock all the way for a score.

WATCH:

Smith may need to grab a medicine ball and work on his balance because after the TD, Smith took a tumble in the players tunnel. He did play it cool by doing some snow angels on the ground.

Taylor Heinicke assumed the starting QB position for Atlanta. Against the Josh Dobbs-led Vikings offense, the Falcons fell short, losing 31-28.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 22: Jonnu Smith #81 of the Atlanta Falcons catches the pass in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

