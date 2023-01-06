Video: Airline Passengers Were Caught In A Crossfire Between El Chapo’s Cartel And Mexican Authorities

Passengers on an Aeromexico flight got quite the “all-inclusive” package on Thursday, when they suddenly found themselves in the middle of a shootout between a major drug cartel and the Mexican military!

The violence began on Thursday after Ovidio Guzman, who is the son of notorious drug kingpin ‘El Chapo,’ was arrested in Culiacan, Mexico. Guzman took over as a senior member of the Sinaloa cartel after his father was arrested in 2016 by Mexican authorities and extradited to the United States where he currently faces life in prison.

In other words, he – and by extension the Sinaloa cartel, are not someone you want to mess with. And they sure as hell are the last people you want to be near if you’re stuck on an airplane.

Ovidio Guzman was arrested by Mexican authorities on Thursday. (ZumaPress.com)

GUZMAN IS THE SON OF ‘EL CHAPO’

Passengers described the frightening story that could have been something from an action movie.

David Tellez was traveling with his wife and three children after spending time with his family for Christmas. He told Reuters that everything seemed fine when they went to the Culiacan airport. However shortly after arriving, the airport closed and rumors began circulating that something had happened with Guzman. Soon the city sky was filled with pockets of black smoke. Vehicles began catching fire and the Sinaloa’s were fighting with Mexican authorities.

After hiding in an airport bathroom with his family after there were false reports that gang members had infiltrated the airport, Tellez and his family were rushed onto an Aeromexico flight along with the other passengers.

The Mexican city of Culiacan is facing violence after the arrest of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman. (Photo by MARCOS VIZCARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, just as the flight was set to take off to Mexico City, gunfire began erupting as Mexican military aircraft and helicopters began landing on the runway and having a shoot out with the cartel alongside the airport’s perimeter!

Video was captured from aboard the aircraft that showed passengers crouching to the ground trying to find some sort of protection.

BREAKING: Passengers onboard an Aeromexico flight duck for cover after it was shot at in Culiacan, Mexico. At least one bullet hit the fuselage in the moments after El Chapo's son was captured. pic.twitter.com/HYPYDF58xX — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 5, 2023

PASSENGERS WERE EVACUATED OFF THE AIRPLANE

As the gunfire continued, a flight attendant announced that one of the engines was actually struck by bullets. Passengers were then taken off and brought to a windowless room in the airport. Tellez told Reuters he hoped to be able to evacuate today with him and his family.

I mean that is just an absolutely terrifying experience. Various videos have been posted across social media showing the current violence that is happening within the city.

As for Guzman, he has been moved to a maximum security prison as the military continues to battle with the Sinaloa cartel.

C/o governo mexicano se recusando a aceitar o ultimato do cartel Sinaloa p/a libertação de Ovidio, filho de El Chapo, narcoterroristas estão intensificando os ataques contra as forças mexicanas de segurança. pic.twitter.com/FvgrplKsFS — Hoje no Mundo Militar (@hoje_no) January 6, 2023