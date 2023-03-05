Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Back Its Annual Fashion Show

Videos by OutKick

Victoria’s Secret is going to bring back its annual fashion show. The lingerie company’s CFO Tim Johnson announced on Friday that the show’s four-year hiatus was coming to an end later this year.

Johnson made the announcement during their 2022 earnings call, “We’re going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year.”

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Taylor Hill, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, and Candice Swanepoel walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The fashion show ran from 1995 until 2018 and was first televised in 2001. Victoria’s Secret ended the show following its lowest ratings ever in 2018. The brand announced that they were going to “rethink” the fashion show.

It took four years, but it appears as if they’ve finally done all of the rethinking necessary to bring the fashion show back.

In a statement on Saturday, Victoria’s Secret confirmed the news to Fox News Digital, “At VS&Co, we are always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices and their unique perspectives.”

“As we’ve previously shared, our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle. This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today. We’re excited to share more later this year.”

Is Victoria’s Secret Back?

This is great news, right? It’s a sign that the tides are starting to turn back towards sanity, right? Not so fast. We might be in for an all-time bait and switch.

This is the same company that, a couple of years after putting an end to its fashion show, phased out the Victoria’s Secret Angels for the likes of Megan Rapinoe. Their beauty identifier seems to be a tad off and they can’t be fully trusted.

While there will certainly be some supermodels making an appearance during the 2023 version of the fashion show, expect to see some Lizzo body-types and dudes mixed in.

Let’s take a look back at some of the show’s past highlights: