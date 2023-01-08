Rising MMA Star Dead At 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died.

Lee’s sister Angela announced that the ONE Championship fighter passed away December 26 at the age of 18.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then.

We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same,” Angela wrote in part when announcing the death.

She further added, “Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out. We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time.”

There is no known cause of death, according to the New York post. Further details surrounding Victoria Lee’s tragic death also aren’t publicly known as of Sunday morning.

Victoria Lee signed with the MMA promotion ONE Championship in 2020, and at the time, CEO Chatri Sityodtong called her “single greatest pound-for-pound female prospect in the world,” according to the same New York Post report. She had an undefeated 3-0 record at the time of her death.

MMA fighter Victoria Lee dead at 18. She fought for ONE Championship. (Credit: ONE Championship)

Check back to OutKick for the latest details on this developing situation as we have them. Our thoughts and prayers are with Victoria Lee’s family during this difficult time.