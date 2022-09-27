Victoria Beckham Removing ‘DB’ Tattoo Raises Marriage Questions

Is there marriage trouble brewing between Victoria Beckham and her soccer legend husband David Beckham?

A fading ‘DB’ tattoo on Victoria’s wrist has some people wondering if we’re witnessing a fading marriage. TMZ reports a source told the outlet that there are no marital issues and that Mrs. Beckham, 48, is just in the process of having “several” tattoos removed from her body, but removing that cherished ‘DB’ seems to be extreme behavior.

The Daily Mail reports “Together, forever, eternally” was tattooed above the ‘DB’ and that phrase has also been removed.

To put this specific tattoo into perspective, she’s had it since at least 2008 when it appeared during a Marc Jacobs fashion show. Now 23 years into their marriage, fans took notice of that fading tattoo, and now we have a tabloid situation.

Don’t forget Sylvester Stallone had a tattoo of his wife’s face covered up in August only to have news leak earlier this month that Sly and Jennifer Flavin were getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The Beckham wrist tattoo drama began this week when fans watched a lipstick tutorial from Victoria and noticed the ‘DB’ is nearly gone. Yes, that’s Victoria applying lipstick to the arm featuring the faded ‘DB’ tattoo. Read into it as you wish.

If you’re looking for positive signs for the Beckham marriage, it appears Victoria is wearing her wedding ring in recent videos and she’s been posting videos about David and his bees.

The tattoo removal is probably nothing. Just celebs being celebs. Causing controversies.