San Antonio Bar Promising Free Drinks For No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes BONKERS After Winning Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

Although the Spurs winning the NBA Draft lottery was exciting for the people of San Antonio, a select group of bar patrons had even greater reason to celebrate. Their tabs were paid for on Tuesday night!

Roo Pub, an Aussie-themed establishment located in the northeastern corner of the city, made a promise. Any customer who opened a tab before the event began at 7:00 p.m. would be off of the hook for the bill if the Spurts won the lottery.

San Antonio had a 14% chance of winning the No. 1 pick entering the night. It shared the same odds as Houston and Detroit, and regardless of which team won, Victor Wembanyama was going first overall.

The 7-foot-4 French unicorn is considered to be one of the best prospects in a very long time.

Thus, the NBA Draft lottery was essentially the Wembanyama sweepstakes. And if Gregg Popovich and the Spurs were the lucky winners, those watching at the Roo Pub would drink free.

It’s packed at Roo Pub as Spurs fans wait to see where they’ll pick in the upcoming draft.



If it’s 1 and Victor Wembanyama, the bar is paying every open tab.



Anticipation is high. pic.twitter.com/Hhz9eFVVBK — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 16, 2023

Well, sure enough, Wembanyama will play in Texas! He is going to change the entire trajectory of the team, which has been in an agonizing rebuild over the last few years.

That in itself was reason to celebrate. San Antonio is on the rise.

And to make things even sweeter, drinks were free at the Roo Pub!

The excitement was palpable as soon as the Spurs secured one of the top-four picks in the NBA Draft.

The Spurs have secured a top-four pick, and the crowd is electric

Not long thereafter, the No. 1 overall pick was announced and the place erupted into pandemonium. Wembanyama is set to play in San Antonio, and drinks were on the house!

SPURS WIN

SPURS WIN

PANDEMONIUM

PANDEMONIUM

BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA

Spurs fans were beside themselves.

Wembanyama is a San Antonio Spur, and the city has lost its collective mind in the best way possible.

What a night to be at the Roo Pub! How many of them made it to work on Wednesday?