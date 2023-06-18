Verstappen’s Canadian GP Win Ties Him With Senna On All-Time List

Videos by OutKick

Tell me if you’ve heard this one, but for the 41st time in his career, Max Verstappen has won a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Dutchman won the Canadian Grand Prix. though not by the massive thirty-second margin he has won by at times this year. With that win, Verstappen ties the late, great Ayrton Senna for 5th on F1’s all-time wins list.

It’s worth noting, however, that Senna did it in fewer starts…

The fact that Verstappen didn’t drive off into the sunset is a clue that teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin could be closing in on Red Bull and their all-conquering RB19.

Fernando Alonso was back on the podium in P2 after missing out in Spain. He held steady in P2 for most of the race, despite losing the position to Mercedes Lewis Hamilton — who finished P3 — at the start.

Not only, was the win momentous for Verstappen, but it was also a big milestone for his team.

Verstappen’s Canadian Grand Prix victory marked Red Bull’s 100th Grand Prix victory.

Elsewhere, Ferrari had a solid day, despite starting P10 and P11. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz came home in P4 and P5 respectively. That’s a huge haul considering where they started.

Of course, those points didn’t come without the requisite questionable strategy call. The team kept both cars out on medium tires under the safety car, which left people scratching their heads.

But they turned out to be right, so what do we know?

Another standout driver was Williams’ Alex Albon who finished P7. As was the case last year, Williams is formidable on the right circuits. Usually ones with long fast straights like in Canada.

There’s a week off between now and the next Grand Prix which is at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. That’ll be another track that suits Red Bull, and perhaps Mercedes.

Should be great, but I’m expecting another Max Verstappen win that will make my girlfriend say “Can someone please beat that guy for once?”

