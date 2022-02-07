Veronika Rajek’s Ready For The Super Bowl, Tebows In Egypt & Jeff Gordon Vs. Garage Beers

Videos by OutKick

There’s something satisfying about throwing bins in the attic that had been in the way for six months

While the rest of the Big Js were busy telling their readers how they were on a plane to Los Angeles for Super Bowl week, I was humping it up and down the pulldown stairs into our garage attic. Boxes and bins. Up, down, climbing over boxes that have been up there for 10 years. Back and forth until I could’ve easily updated my Facebook status to “Feeling accomplished.”

And then it hit me — those damn bins filled with kids’ toys, long-forgotten Christmas gifts and scratched dishes from Amazon (not so scratched that we won’t use them one day) were finally out of my way. Talk about relief. It was like MY Bengals winning a playoff game. It was a huge weight off my shoulders. The days of banging into bins in the laundry room are over — until more bins come along.

Sure, I’ll have to hump it up and down those garage attic stairs in the spring to prep for a garage sale, but for this week heading into the Super Bowl, I’ve already taken out my aggression and I have the head cleared out, thanks to those bins I threw around.

Was it the most exciting Sunday ever? Clearly it wasn’t, but stop and think of how many ‘Feeling accomplished’ moments you have around the house throughout the year.

In no particular order:

When the Christmas stuff disappears for 11 months That first mow of the year when it didn’t really need it, but it looks so nice after a fresh trim The first real day of spring when the windows are open & you’ve washed every sheet in the house and wiped down every square inch of the house That final leaf pickup in late November after mulching one last time When the pool is finally ready for action & you have Yacht Rock at just the right decibel level Finishing a landscape project on the hottest day of the year & you crack that first ‘Feeling accomplished’ Busch Light & proceed to suck it down in two gulps. It’s not that you’re trying to be 21 again. You just can’t get enough and the beer disappears in two gulps. Annual random bins go into the attic day

That was Sunday in a nutshell. It was either that or watch the Pro Bowl, Olympic figure skating or the AT&T Pro-Am that so many of the big names are avoiding these days. It wasn’t a glamourous Sunday, but these indoor ‘Feeling accomplished’ Sundays are guaranteed to make Super Bowl Sundays feel so much more relaxing and that’s my goal this entire week. Stay relaxed.

• The big news heading into Super Bowl Radio Row has to be that the NFL has Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media table next to Clay Travis’ OutKick table on Radio Row. Talk about a powderkeg ready to explode this week. All eyes will be on this situation to see if there’s a Le Batard-Travis showdown right there in the middle of the L.A. Convention Center.

To be fair, I have to assume Clay will be broadcasting from a massive stage constructed for Fox while the OutKick360 squadron will be squaring off against the Meadowlark crew. Tune in this afternoon as Paul, Jonathan and Chad broadcast live. Will fists fly? You’ll have to tune in.

Notes from Sunday on Super Bowl Radio Row:



1. Attendance looks like it'll be back to something close to 2020 levels.



2. Jim Everett is pitching himself as a Wednesday guy.



3. Someone put the Meadowlark Media and OutKick tables next to each other. — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) February 7, 2022

• It was interesting to see the mixed reactions to the NASCAR at the L.A. Coliseum question I posed during attic breaks. Quickly, here’s my take on NASCAR.

Fox makes the sport tolerable, thanks to Mike Joy being an old-school NASCAR guy. Then NBC gets its hands on the sport in the summer, and I stop watching. NASCAR’s continued insistence of going woke will be one of the great self-inflicted disasters in sports history. I’ll never forget going to Daytona years ago as a guest of NASCAR and being told how important it was for the sport to make inroads with latino fans (so they pushed Daniel Suarez hard) and with black fans (they pushed Bubba Wallace hard, even though he was still on the Xfinity level). Is the plan working? Hard-headed NASCAR front office types will say it is, yet 2021 was the least-watched NASCAR season on record. Sunday’s ending was less than exciting, but NASCAR was able to accomplish its goal of entering the massive L.A. market and attracting the eyeballs of the minorities that NASCAR officials think will save the sport. Hence, it’s no coincidence Ice Cube performed the Busch Clash halftime show.

What do you guys think of NASCAR at the Coliseum? — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 7, 2022

• Here’s how Woke All-Star Christine Brennan spun the Winter Olympics ratings disaster for NBC. We’re talking about a Big J who has covered every major sporting event in the world, and she actually thinks it’s because the Americans won a bunch of swimming medals in Tokyo. WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE OPENING CEREMONY RATINGS. This is a mess of an excuse. So lame.

No surprise: Olympic opening ceremony TV ratings plummet 43% from 2018. Olympic ratings are sliding in general but there’s also this: Tokyo Summer Games, just six months ago, started with medals galore for US in swimming. Winter Games are so underwhelming by comparison. — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 6, 2022

• Travis H. writes:

Top of the morning Joe, I enjoy your screencaps and you mentioned more topics I would suggest some stories about old timers and the real hard stuff they did back in the day. I recently had an uncle pass away at 96. He worked in the woods cutting logs, firewood, staves, props, you name it for 80ish years.

He set up sawmills, moved houses, worked on a farm, basically whatever needed done. By the time he was 25 he had went to Germany and helped win WW2, married the woman who would be his wife for the next 73 years, and took in two young boys to help raise. Got me thinking about about the fact most of us don’t do real hard things anymore. Congrats on your Bengals.

####

Again, ‘Do Hard Things’ isn’t easily defined. Are there guys on here who split 12 cords of wood for winter? Yes, Guy G. in western New York is that guy. Do we have readers who fly F-16s? Yes. Do we have guys who are commanding officers of U.S. Navy destroyers? Yes. Do we have readers who are cops going out there on a daily basis knowing there are scumbags who want to shoot them? You’re damn right we do. We have many readers who fall into that category.

I’ve lost track of the readers who’ve sent me their life stories and they’re definitely not bloggers writing about throwing bins into attics and drinking garage beers. Does Screencaps have a bunch of readers who are lawyers, CPAs and IT guys with long titles? Yes.

Don’t lose faith, Travis. Each generation has their own struggles to keep this country rolling along. It’s true, the remote sawmill business is down these days. Yes, men don’t move houses as they once did.

Keep reading Screencaps. You’re going to hear all about the hard-working men and women of this country as they tell their stories. The world keeps evolving and ‘Do Hard Things’ will do the same.

• Rams fan Michael J. has a message for Mike from Pasadena:

Looks like I got Mike in Pasadena pretty riled up there. LolI definitely didn’t abandon the ship of Chicago sports teams. I never jumped on that ship. The idea that someone must root for a certain team based only on where you are born is pretty weak. What if the Bears move? What if the Bears fold as a franchise?

What if I live equal distance from two teams? If I live in northwest Indiana. Do I root for the Colts because they are in Indiana or do I root for the Bears because they are closer? If I move to Southern California. Should all future children I have be Bears fans or Rams fans or Chargers fans? There’s to many scenarios to just make a blank statement such as his. If it makes him feel any better. We all hate the Packers.

• Nebraska Bill the Homebrew Guy writes:

Wanted to chime in on the great grill debate. I was raised using propane because my parents farmed and had a 1000gal tank to fuel the grain dryers. Still love my Weber Genesis and use it regularly. But a couple years ago, my brother in laws neighbor had wheeled a ceramic Kamado Joe into a dumpster because he didn’t want to move it. Yeah, the grill retails for $900-$1000 and he was going to throw it away.

My brother in law saw it, sent me pictures and asked me if I wanted it. Fifty bucks to replace the seal on it, and I have a freaking great addition to my cooking arsenal. Learning to use it was fun, and my family loves the food that comes out of it. This is the pork butt I did overnight Saturday. We had pulled pork mac and cheese for lunch Sunday

Bottom line is, use what you’re comfortable with. I’ve had great meals out of all types. Love the content you put out. Ill be cheering for your Bengals.

• More grill vs. charcoal debate! Aaron in Texas would like a word with Phil H. who brought the heat with his email that ran on Sunday:

Phil H is definitely one of those guys that can’t handle cooking over a live fire on charcoal or wood. Probably had a charcoal grill once and burned everything so his wife made him get a gas grill if he was to continue. Now, I really don’t care how anyone cooks. Just don’t disparage us that like to do it a different way than you. I think smoking a brisket for 12 hrs and cooking my steak over a nice bed of coals is the way to go. If you don’t, ok. It’s also a family affair when I do it. They love it as much as I do. Not all chefs cook over propane, and even if they did, I wouldn’t care. I grill a better steak than almost any I’ve had in restaurants. Cheers, Phil. You do your thing and I’ll do mine.

• Daniel N. is back with a rebuttal as well as this debate is flaming hot!

Daniel from Athens, GA checking in. You know, I’ve read a lot of cold takes over recent Screencaps memory, from Texans thinking beans don’t belong in chili to guys thinking dads should drive the mini van, but man, I haven’t come across takes quite as bad as those by Joe from Fulshear. I had a lot of stuff I thought of saying to Joe, because just about everything in his email was incorrect.

But then I decided to take a step back and really think about where this “long-simmering complaint” stems from, and I realized how rough of a life it must be knowing that your lightning-in-a-bottle championship season has turned into competing with Auburn for last in your division within three years, with no signs of turning around in the near future (don’t even act like Brian Kelly is the answer). I am able to sit back on my couch knowing that we will be competing for more championships in the next decade plus, and while I’ll be happy even if we don’t win one for another 40 years, I at least don’t have to worry about losing to Kansas State in bowl games.

Looking forward to LSU visiting Athens in 2025, and by then, if they’re lucky, maybe their combined wins over the next three seasons will equal our lowest win total across any one of those seasons.

P.S. Joe from Fulshear, I’m glad that we can agree that Screencaps is the reason we get on the OutKick site, as it is easily the greatest thing that OutKick (or any other news site) has to offer.

• And as if that debate isn’t hot enough, Camden in Texas came along and has a message for the charcoal and gas crowds:

I’m from Texas so any cold sucks. I have a pellet grill and it takes 20-30 minutes to get to the heat that is set, worse if the weather is cold. I was gifted a ninja foodie for Christmas. It grills, it fries, it does other things as well. This photo is the pork chops I grilled for dinner. I fried a bag of frozen tater tots in it at lunch.

I also ordered another of these to use at my office. I just bought a new truck, so that car payment will cut into my lunch budget. If I can grill a burger for lunch, heck yeah. Much better than a cold cut sandwich. My advice invest.

For the record, I don’t care who wins the Super Bowl. I’m just glad it won’t be KC or SF.

• Look what Keith W. discovered:

Hey Joe – you seem to be keeping up with this issue via the screencaps community, so i just wanted to send this and hear if you had a take on it. I just bought this roof patch at Home Depot and noticed they tore off the real bar code and placed a new price sticker on top. I thought it seemed expensive. Are they just raising prices on existing inventory now knowing new inventory is going to be higher priced?

Take care and good luck to your Bengals!

####

I can’t remember which reader was warning us of all the big box store prices that were going to go up, but I 100% remember being told by someone here that it was in the customer’s best interest to buy before the prices went up.

Now it appears Keith’s showing us that roof patch can be added to the list of items going up. As for putting new barcodes on old supply, that seems like a scumbag move to me, but it’s not something that should surprise the consumer.

• JT writes:

Offered without comment and Go Bengals!

• Finally this morning, I heard back from Greg in Sarasota whose wife is in the running for Mrs. Russian-American.

Thanks for posting us in your column! Olga is very happy to be mentioned on OutKick.

Hey, she says she’d love to take a few photos wearing an OutKick t-shirt or something. Let me know how to get one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catwalk Blonde (@catwalkblonde)

• This sounds like a job for OutKick T-Shirt Marketing Manager Maxx (yes with two Xs!). Stay tuned. It sounds like Olga will soon be pumping out fresh content for Screencaps. Like I said, this column is going to evolve like crazy in 2022.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Is Joe Burrow the next Tom Brady?



First play off win:

Brady- Raiders

Burrow- Raiders



First Super Bowl:

Brady- Rams

Burrow- Rams



First Super Bowl appearance:

Brady- 36 (2nd year & Won)

Burrow- 56 (2nd year & ?)



History is rewriting itself

Exactly 20 years apart pic.twitter.com/rKJEg3pVEg — Conner Young (@ConnerYoung20) February 4, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Retirement garage and patio beers strike again! https://t.co/1CD0NpbpVp — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 6, 2022

Sign on Col plwy- so coach Taylor will see on his way to work:

“Coach Taylor, thank you for all your hard work and for bringing joy to the team & city. Please forgive our lack of faith the first 2 years. Love you and your sweet family. Congrats. #WHODEY!” @WCPO #RuleItAll pic.twitter.com/TViPbHzvw2 — Tanya O'Rourke (@TanyaORourke) February 5, 2022

Really enjoying the tattoos Bengals fans are getting. These memories will last forever 🔥👍 (oneshottattoocincy / IG) pic.twitter.com/fikWkh4YVA — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 7, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local 12 WKRC-TV (@local12wkrc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL MEMES (@nflmemes_ig)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Power Raider (@gogopowerraider)

My man behind the bench with the shirt of the year! 🤣

“Good pus_y inspires me” pic.twitter.com/GYqH1jNheJ — Fox PHL Gambler.com (@Sean_Brace) February 5, 2022

Gotta be careful with those 75ers… Dangerous team even though they’re down in numbers pic.twitter.com/s8Oh5n58wO — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) February 6, 2022

The scene where freestyle ski jumping is being held looks familiar. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/4x5aUTPrRG — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 7, 2022

The Russians had some trouble with their routine. Wait for it! pic.twitter.com/CF8gPFaFdA — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 7, 2022

he’s gotta work on his form, but with a little work, the russian figure skater can become the new undertaker#Olympics #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/A9ZzXRM1jl — mark (@marksiembida) February 7, 2022

🏌️ Fore!



Today in 1971, Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard hit two golf balls on the Moon. He used a makeshift golf club made from the handle of a contingency sample return device and a Wilson six-iron head. The replica seen here is in our collection. pic.twitter.com/P0EXfnCi1U — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) February 6, 2022

A 'body’ found along the national forest trail earlier this week near Macon turned out to be a life-sized doll. pic.twitter.com/qWwBdbcwUt — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 6, 2022

snow flake motel sign, lincoln township, michigan, 1991 pic.twitter.com/7jrNOiuRLH — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) February 6, 2022

Wondering what the longhorn cowfish’s “horns'' are for? Some scientists think that its headgear discourages predators from trying to gulp it down. And if its horns aren’t enough of a deterrent, this fish is also poisonous! It lives around reefs in warm Indo-Pacific waters. pic.twitter.com/mziEybne3l — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) February 7, 2022

Man, this pic of the Licking River flowing into the Ohio is amazing!



CINCINNATI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VFaCOoG6EH — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) February 6, 2022

