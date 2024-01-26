Veronika Rajek Submits A Video Jogging In Slow Motion As Her Bond Girl Audition Tape

Videos by OutKick

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the latest in the James Bond movie series, Bond 26. Everything from the release date, to who will direct the 26th film, and who will star in the role of 007 have been at the center of the rumors.

There have even been some suggestions made about who might be a good fit for the role of the new “Bond Girl.” If Instagram star Veronika Rajek has her way, she would be adding the role to her already impressive resume.

Veronika Rajek attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The Slovakian model let it be known that she was interested in the role. She did so during a Q&A with her followers in August. She was asked a question about whether she has considered becoming an actress.

Veronika responded to the question by saying, “I think I [have] the talent to be [an] actress but it is not something I’m focusing for now.”

The 27-year-old then added, “But I’m open to be [the] next Bond Girl.”

Who needs to ease their way into acting? Not Veronika Rajek. If we’ve learned anything about watching her rise to A-list influencer it’s that she’s not afraid to set her sights high.

She goes after the biggest names in the NFL. So why not an iconic movie role as well? She’s not looking for a bit role in a made-for-TV movie.

Veronika Rajek Continues To Make All The Right Moves

Let her put her name out there for the next “Bond Girl” and go from there. Fast-forward to Thursday and Veronika had her sights set, once again, on James Bond.

Veronika shared a video of herself, for her 6.8 million followers, jogging in slow motion with the caption, “Preparing for James Bond run 😎 Hair.”

By no means is this an official audition tape. For starters it contains almost no acting at all. But that’s not entirely the point here.

The point is to once again link herself to the “Bond Girl” role with something that grabs your attention. From that standpoint this audition tape was a huge success.

Will it end up reaching the powers that be that are calling the shots for the next James Bond? That’s highly unlikely, but not entirely impossible.

Will she jump directly from A-list influencer to “Bond Girl?” That too, is highly unlikely. But she could mess around and find herself in a low-budget rip off at some point.

That will fill a Friday night as well as any Bond flick can.