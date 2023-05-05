Veronika Rajek Done With Tom Brady, Parties With Shaq, David Njoku

Videos by OutKick

Veronika Rajek is apparently off the Tom Brady train, and has instead turned to diesel.

The Slovakian Instagram model, who made a name for herself late last year by shooting multiple shots with Brady, appears to have turned her attention to another Hall of Famer: Shaquille O’Neal.

Can’t say our girl doesn’t shoot for the stars!

Rajek was spotted with Shaq, along with Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku, during a party in Florida Thursday night.

She later posted a heater showing off her F1 attire, which would lead me to believe Veronika is in town — like everyone else — to take in the sights and sounds of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Rajek called Shaq “a role model for life” in a photo shared to her Instagram story, adding that the big man was “humble, inspiring, kind” and “hardworking.”

Veronika Rajek off the Tom Brady train, on to Shaq, David Njoku

There you have it!

Tom Brady is reportedly done with models, so Veronika Rajek is done with him. Did she sulk? Pout? Say woe is me?

Nope. She put her head down and got back to the grind — this time courting Shaq and David Njoku.

When one door opens, another giant opens, they say.

For those who missed all the Veronika drama last December, she declared her love for Brady shortly after the GOAT and Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce.

How’d she do it? In the only way a Slovakian Instagram model can, of course.

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t,” Rajek wrote lovingly on Instagram after she witnessed history from the 45-year-old recently divorced dad.

“Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT],” Rajek added. “[Tom Brady] thank you for an amazing show.”

Obviously, it didn’t work out between Tom and Veronika — sad!

Alas, that’s how life works, though. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, Wayne Gretzky once told me.

Looks like Veronika is now taking aim at Shaq and David Njoku.

Buckle up — and start your engines!