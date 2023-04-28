Veronica Bielik Is Ready To Help The Homeless & Mentally Ill One Booty Pic At A Time

Videos by OutKick

Veronica Bielik didn’t have to worry about all that goes into the NFL Draft this year. Her boyfriend Kliff Kingsbury is no longer a head coach in the NFL and doesn’t have to take a week or so out of his spring to prepare for it.

Kingsbury is headed back to USC as a senior offensive analyst, he was briefly the Trojans’ offensive coordinator before leaving for the Arizona Cardinals. The perfect gig for someone still cashing an NFL check and traveling the world with his Instagram model girlfriend.

Instagram model raising awareness on homelessness (Image Credit: Veronica Bielik/Instagram)

Veronica’s been all over the place this year. She hit Thailand and Dubai early this year and more recently Miami before making her way to New York. The stop in New York has her wondering what she can do to help the homeless and mentally ill.

As an Instagram model with more than 3.6 million followers, she knows all too well how the social media application’s algorithm works. That advanced knowledge tells her there’s no better way to raise awareness than by feeding the algorithm a couple of booty pics.

So that’s exactly what she did. She said in the caption of the pics, “I remember watching Friends as a teenager and dreaming to visit New York one day. Just a small town girl having her head in the clouds all the time.”

“I guess I was manifesting my dreams already back then,” she continued. “New York has an incredible vibe but it makes me so sad whenever I walk outside and see huge amount of homeless and mentally ill people on the streets.”

Some Instagram Models Are Looking To Make A Real Difference

“My question is – how I can help? I am not American but I love this country. I know one person can’t do much to help with such a big problem but if each one of us will ask the same question every morning – “how I can help, how I can serve” we will all make this world a better place. My photos don’t match the message, but at least it will reach more people. That’s how Instagram works.”

Veronica 2024 am I right? She wants to help and is willing to do anything in order to get that done. Anything means raising awareness by feeding algorithm in the most effective of ways.

She cares, she’s honest, and she’s willing to go that extra mile and she has the reach. The message went over some people’s heads, but there were a few who got the message.

One said, “The photos are breathtaking and true, we should all ask ourselves how can we help?”

“The best way to help is volunteer for a charity, the government won’t help as in fact they exacerbate the problem.”

“Best caption I’ve seen in years,” a third chimed in.

This is how you use your platform and your strengths for good. Let’s hope Veronica runs for office and takes care of the homeless. She has my vote.