Vermont School District Ditches Terms ‘Male, Female’ And Replaces With ‘Person Who Produces Sperm, Person Who Produces Eggs’

Videos by OutKick

A school in Vermont has released a letter to parents of 5th graders letting them know that terms like “boy,” “girl,” “male,” and “female” will be absent from an upcoming unit on puberty. In their place will be these two lovely terms: “people who produce sperm” and “people who produce eggs.”

The letter was the byproduct of the obsessively woke folks at Founders Memorial School, part of the Essex Westford School District.

New language rules just dropped for 5th graders in Vermont and they don't include the words boy and girl or male and female. pic.twitter.com/Bjent7kh6x — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) April 25, 2023

“In an effort to align our curriculum with our equity policy, teachers will be using gender-inclusive language throughout this unit. With any differences, we strive to use “person-first” language as the best practice,” the letter signed by principal Sara Jablonski.

“We will be using the following language with students: Person who produces sperm in place of boy, male, and assigned male at birth/ Person who produces eggs in place of girl, female and assigned female at birth.”

So women are only good for producing eggs and men for producing sperm?

Great school, you’ve got up there. Those kids will all do well when they go on to further their “education” at San Francisco State.

Welp. At least this would make some quiz questions easy:

Who produces sperm?

A). A Person Who Produces Sperm

B). A Person Who Produces Eggs

Uh… A?

female high school educator writing sex education on chalkboard

“The Talk” Is Already A Confusing Time For Kids, Don’t Lie To Them

I don’t know if you remember being that age, but receiving “the talk” was a confusing time. The teacher split the class with the boys going to one room and the girls to another.

I’m sorry. For those of you in Vermont who were offended by those terms, I meant to say “people who produce sperm” and “people who produce eggs”… God forbid you confront reality…

Then, at least at my elementary school in rural Pennsylvania, we were given a booklet that explained why — seemingly out of nowhere — all you could think about were girls and why you now smell bad almost all the time

Those booklets were accompanied by a travel-sized stick of Old Spice deodorant. Message received.

(Quick Aside: I asked my girlfriend if she remembered anything like this, and she did. She told me the girls at her school were given sticks of Teen Spirit. I’m just going to assume this kind of gendered deodorant distribution doesn’t fly at this school.)

If ever there was a time to not lie to kids, it would be now. Getting the talk is like learning the meaning of life. It makes no sense and is hard to process. At least, if you’re given the facts, it all falls into place eventually, and you turn out fine.

Some schools continue to try to indoctrinate kids into wokeness in an effort to to cultivate the next generation of people who wokesters . (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Yet Another Attempt At Lying To Kids In The Name Of Wokeness

Schools like this are flat-out lying to kids. There’s no other explanation. Yes, I’m aware that men produce sperm and women, eggs. That’s factually true, but we’ve all seen time and time again how these verbal gymnastics are used to further an agenda.

This letter telegraphs the school’s next move. We’ve seen it time and time again: they’re setting themselves up to say, “Some women produce sperm, some men produce eggs.”

That way, progressive imbeciles from New York to LA and in between (although they’re mostly on the coasts) will applaud for them like seals in a cheap circus.

That of course is a lie. It’s a circumnavigation of nature and biology in the name of indoctrinating kids.

There are no women who produce sperm. There are no men who produce eggs.

Don’t get me wrong, people lie to their kids all the time. But lying to your kid about how their Xbox wound up under the tree or how their goldfish died of natural causes (when in reality you forgot to feed it) are ultimately harmless.

Lying to them about human biology will do nothing but confuse them and cause a detachment from reality that we see all too frequently these days.

Fortunately, Many People Are Not Happy With This

The school’s letter fell into the hands of Erika Sanzi, the director of Parents Defending Education. She posted it to Twitter as you saw above, and that gave this unscrupulous attempt to indoctrinate kids the national eyes it deserved.

It drew reactions from parents and concerned, rational folks alike.

Also – I would be so uncomfortable hearing my teacher saying “sperm” over and over — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) April 26, 2023

Homeschool ASAP. — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) April 26, 2023

Every single student should ignore this.



Every. Single. One. — Doki the Splooter (@zomgwtfbbqfyi) April 26, 2023

utterly horrific "brave new world" — David Zailer (@davidzailer) April 25, 2023

That last one is a nod to Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel Brave New World. If you know anything about the plot — which includes childhood indoctrination and women who are tasked with little more than providing eggs for babies birthed in artificial wombs — it’s apropos.

It’s good that people pick up on these connections because we’re seeing the likes of Brave New World and 1984 playing out before our eyes. We need to continue calling out these attempts at indoctrination aimed at leading us into a dystopian state where nothing has any concrete meaning.

That includes terms as simple as “male” and “female.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle