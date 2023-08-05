Justin Verlander Will Lead Astros To Victory In His Return

Videos by OutKick

Astros vs. Yankees, 1:05 ET

“There is no place like home. There is no place like home. There is no place like home.” Those famous words uttered by Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz as she clicked her ruby slippers have some meaning today as we see a pitcher reunite with a place he called home after a disastrous time away from “home.” Today the Astros take on the Yankees in the Bronx.

It is kind of funny in a way that Justin Verlander is taking the ball today for the Astros in New York. For those that don’t follow baseball as closely, Verlander had been with the Houston Astros for years, winning the AL Cy Young and the World Series with them last season. He then signed a deal with the New York Mets in the offseason. After that team had a brutal first half and decided to pull the plug, they traded Verlander away to the Astros. Now Dorothy is back home, but also in the place he called home for a few months this season as he has to once again pitch in New York. Verlander has been solid this season with a 3.15 ERA over 94.1 innings. He really turned it on in July as he went 37.1 innings and allowed just seven earned runs. The Mets were 5-1 in his six July starts too. This could be the biggest addition at the deadline and reunites the Astros with a guy that knows the clubhouse and certainly knows how to pitch.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees reacts after the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

I’ve mentioned this before, but the Yankees are finally getting fully healthy so now really have no excuses about their season. They have more than enough talent to get the job done, but the division is filled with talent and this may not be the year for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is back and that certainly balances the offense a bit, but their team has underperformed offensively and that can’t all be a result of him being out. The pitching has been better than I expected, and Nestor Cortes is now returning to the rotation. Cortes’s ERA is higher than you’d expect with a 5.16 ERA, but he only has three of his 11 starts with more than three earned runs allowed. I think that the addition of Cortes could make a big difference for New York as they make one last push to try and grab a Wild Card spot. He is easily a top end starter and if you have a guy putting you in position to win a start every five days, along with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, you have to be encouraged.

Today, unfortunately, is not that day. The Astros are going to mop the floor with the Yankees. Justin Verlander has no adjustments that need to be made. He knows the Astros team and his battery mate behind the plate. The Astros will win this game and the fact that it is just -130 is kind of shocking. Back the Astros with confidence.

