Verlander Is Back. Play The Under.

Mets vs. Tigers, 1:20 ET

Every now and then it is worth the time to look at literally every single game on an MLB slate. I do it daily because I have to, and because it is the only way I know I’m not missing something good. But, you need to scrutinize some days because the opportunities can be abundant with so many games. Luckily I think I’ve sniffed out a good one for today’s game between the Mets and Tigers.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Mets are underperforming. Their team as a whole should be fine and probably will be long-term, but right now, yeesh. Hovering around .500 isn’t what you want, especially with the Braves playing such good ball and the Phillies getting Bryce Harper back. The good news for the Mets is they get a big addition to their team back themselves in Justin Verlander. After coming over from the Astros in the offseason with a Cy Young under his arm, Verlander didn’t start the season with the Mets. If he picks up where he left off, he will be a sight for sore eyes. I can’t imagine he will struggle too much against his old team the Tigers.

Justin Verlander makes his Mets debut. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

On the other end of the spectrum, the Tigers are expected to be a bad team, and they are bad, but I wouldn’t say they are as hopeless as they once were. Their team looked really bleak to start the year, but they’ve been competitive and respectable as of late. They still struggle to score runs, and they’ve lost four of their past five games, but somehow it feels like they are performing above expectations. Eduardo Rodriguez, their starter today, seems like he didn’t want April to end. He posted a 1.72 ERA that month and outside of a game against Houston, he was able to go 26.2 innings and allow just two earned runs. He has had a decent track record against the Mets hitters too.

I’m going to be a bit bold here and take the under 7.5 runs. That’s a low total and I’m not convinced that Rodriguez is a great pitcher all of a sudden. Verlander also likely will only throw five innings at most. However, I think this should be a lower scoring game. Back the under.

