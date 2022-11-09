Venezuelan Winter League Baseball Brawl Spills Into Dugout

All hell broke loose during a winter league baseball game in Venezuela when a bench-clearing brawl spilled into one of the dugouts.

It happened during a game Sunday between Leones de Caracas and Tiburones de La Guaira. If you don’t have time to brush up on some high school-level Español, that’s the Caracas Lions and LaGuaira Sharks. I don’t know whether or not those two clubs have a history with each other, but if not, they do now.

The video starts after the initial bench clearing occurred and it looks like things have settled.

Don’t be fooled, the situation was far from settled.

Checking in on winter league baseball pic.twitter.com/i08kYIrF7L — Baseball Fight Club (@mlbfights) November 8, 2022

The Caracas getting the four-man “Hold me back, bro!” treatment woke up that morning and chose violence. Instead of just retiring to the clubhouse for the evening, he took it upon himself to instigate round two.

Once he freed himself he was off to the races. Punches were thrown and feelings were hurt, but things really got crazy as the mass of humanity migrated toward the third-base dugout.

A few haymakers later, fans were throwing anything they could find onto the field as the fracas spilled into the dugout.

Just an absolutely wild scene and a brawl for the ages. Also, in case you were wondering, they did wind up finishing the game. Caracas took home a 12-4 victory.

The two clubs will meet again over the weekend, so who knows if there will be any residual rage left over?

It’s been quite a year for baseball fights… both on and off the field.

