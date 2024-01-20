Vendor At Highmark Stadium Will Serve Dishes Inspired By Taylor Swift Because Fans Haven’t Had Enough Of Her This Year

Videos by OutKick

The menu at Highmark Stadium will be changing rather Swift-ly on this weekend, if you know what I mean.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., the Buffalo Bills will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional matchup. That obviously means that everyone’s favorite celebrity fan – Taylor Swift, will attend to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play. I’m sure all of Bills Mafia and America at large can’t wait to watch another broadcast dedicated to covering Swift as much as the game.

That was a heavy dose of sarcasm, by the way.

Swift (middle) has appeared at a number of chiefs games this season. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

But fans at Highmark Stadium won’t avoid the pop star’s presence for very long. Even though they won’t see her on a broadcast, they’ll feel her presence if they get hungry.

A vendor called “Delaware North Sportservice” will provide fans with menu items inspired by the one and only T-Swizzle.

“The AFC Divisional game is this Sunday! Bills Mafia, are you ready for it?,” the post reads. “Our Bad Blood Waffle Fries and Karma Quesadilla are here to enchant your game day experience.”

That’s just the first two sentences of the post, and I count three Swift references.

Now before you roll your eyes and shy away from the food because you’re fed up with Swift infiltrating every aspect of the NFL fan experience, look at the food itself. I’m sure even after hearing the names of the dishes, you’d still want one if you went to Highmark.

If your mouth didn’t water – especially after looking at that quesadilla – you’re crazy. You know you’d shell out cash faster than a Chiefs wide receiver could line up offsides.

It’s okay to admit it. There’s no need to be the anti-hero, even if you’re (rightfully) tapped out on Swift by now.