Velma From Scooby-Doo Is Gay Because There’s A New Movie

The Scooby-Doo gang has been gracing screens both small and large for more than 50 years. Now, Velma has finally — finally — come out of the closet.

The revelations about the cartoon character’s sexual orientation came to light in clips from the upcoming Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

There you have it, kids.

For some reason, people get really excited about this kind of thing. I mean, whoever tweeted that video did so in all caps. That’s the universal sign of unbridled excitement.

It’s kind of weird to place this much emphasis on a character’s sexual orientation, especially when that character is geared toward kids.

But, hey, it made a few adults who get validation from cartoons happy.

In the grand scheme of things, whether Velma from Scooby-Doo is gay or not doesn’t matter. It’s silly to get mad over it, and it’s silly to start cheering and popping champagne bottles about it.

It’s great for people to see themselves reflected in whatever it is they watch. However, the cynic in me also can’t help but feel like “revealing” Velma’s sexuality isn’t a genuine act of inclusion — it’s a marketing stunt that takes advantage of most progressive people, and they can’t help but fall for it every, single time.

Look at it this way: would you even be aware of a new Scooby-Doo movie unless your kids were into it or the studio hadn’t gone out of its way to shoehorn the film into the news cycle by revealing that Velma is gay?

Probably not.

It’s not like these movies typically get a lot of press. In fact, I checked: there have been 37 direct-to-video Scooby-Doo movies. Six of them were released since 2019. I guarantee that this is news to you.

This sort of thing happens all the time, the biggest example being every time Pride Month rolls around and companies can’t change their profile pictures fast enough or start peddling rainbow-colored everything.

Yet people on the left keep taking the bait.

Companies — including movie studios — continue to use these people for their own gain. However, these folks are so wrapped up in their own identities and interests that they’d rather be lied to and patronized than face reality.

The studio doesn’t care that much about being inclusive. They just needed a way to get their film some heat, and that trick works every time.

