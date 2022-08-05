Vanessa Bryant Livid Over NBA Insider Shams Charania’s Report About Kobe’s Signature Nike Shoe

Vanessa Bryant’s relationship with Nike hasn’t exactly been great following the tragic death of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna. Last year she slammed the shoe company after the ‘Mambacita’ shoe honoring her late daughter leaked to the public. Now, she’s taken issue with a report involving Nike and the Kobe signature shoe.

Nike still manufactures Kobe shoes and Vanessa wants to make sure it’s abundantly clear that her late husband is still known as the face of the shoe.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared a report earlier this week that DeMar DeRozan had signed a new four-year deal with Nike “that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line.”

Vanessa took issue with Charania suggesting DeRozan, who exclusively wears Kobes, is the featured face of the signature sneaker.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment, Vanessa said “no one,” other than the late Bryant, is the face of the Kobe brand.

According to a later report, Vanessa wrote that Charania’s tweet was “misinformation.”

“LOVE that he’s a Kobe supporter but the caption is false. It’s misinformation. Only Kobe is the face of his line. If that changes in the future, then I’m sure Nike and I will release a statement announcing it,” Bryant wrote.

It’s safe to say that Charania meant no disrespect with his report or tweet saying DeRozan was the face of the Kobe line. The Chicago Bulls star is one of the most popular players in all of the NBA and is simply continuing to promote the Kobe brand with Nike.