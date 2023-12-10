Vandy Football Player BJ Anderson Arrested After Biting Two Bouncers

Videos by OutKick

Vanderbilt football is down bad. But thank goodness the Commodores have BJ Anderson to make them proud! After six years at Vandy, the 24-year-old cornerback declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

But he might have celebrated a little too hard.

Anderson was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly biting two security guards during an altercation on Broadway. He now faces charges of assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The whole thing began when bouncers at Barstool Nashville denied Anderson entry to the bar. That’s because he was attempting to smuggle in a Gatorade bottle full of liquor.

Frankly, I don’t blame him. Have you seen those drink prices on Broadway?

Anyway, he tried to enter again (this time without the Gatorade bottle), but security still said no.

But Anderson wasn’t going down without a bar fight. He shoved one bouncer, causing a second bouncer to step in and restrain the former Vandy star. The men took Anderson to the ground, but that strategy would come back to bite them in the ass… literally.

BJ Anderson bit both security guards — one on the chest and one on the right butt cheek. According to a police affidavit acquired by The Tennessean, officers observed teeth marks on the bouncers. Anderson reportedly had bloodshot eyes and reeked of alcohol.

He was booked into jail at 3:32 a.m. and released just four hours later.

Broadway claims another victim. Good luck in the draft, though, buddy!

