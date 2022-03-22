Vanderbilt Unveils New Athletics Logos To Be Used In 2023

Vanderbilt unveiled a new logo and seal for athletics and the university on Tuesday.

The university said in a news release its new visual identity was designed to reflect “the university’s forward momentum and to build pride and visibility across the institution, including its athletics program.”

The Vanderbilt University Board of Trust approved the changes and they will be implemented in phases, starting in late March, marking its first brand redesign since 2003.

The school said over the past two years, they completed more than 500 surveys, 70-plus one-on-one interviews and dozens of workshops and group engagement sessions to get input from across the community before making the changes.

“Our ‘One Vanderbilt’ spirit defines who we are, and we wanted our identity to reflect that,” said Steve Ertel, vice chancellor for communications and marketing. “We heard from individuals across the university that they wanted our marks to signify who we are today, and that they also wanted to demonstrate stronger unity between the university and athletics. The symbols we use to express who we are as a community help us convey a shared sense of purpose that can guide and inspire us while also attracting others to join and support that shared purpose.”

Vanderbilt University’s new logo.

The release states the new logos will be phased in immediately but will not be on athletics uniforms until the fall of 2023 — use of the logos in athletics facilities will begin “over the next several years.”

Vanderbilt Athletics logo.

The “block V” logo will become the new primary athletics logo rather than the old “star V.”

Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director, was a key partner in the visual rebuild.

“From my perspective, the timing is perfect in that it illustrates the ‘new era’ that we have spoken of often,” Lee said. “It’s a new day, with new energy, alignment and momentum to match. It’s another example of ‘Vandy United’ in action.”

The release states the refresh also includes a completely redesigned university seal.

Vanderbilt University seal.

“The seal’s components include a strong V mark that will serve as a connecting symbol across the university; Vanderbilt’s founding year; oak branches, which are part of the Vanderbilt family crest; and references to navigation, including a star and compass elements signifying charting a forward course together,” the release states. “The same V mark has been incorporated into an updated primary logo for athletics.”

The seal features a new Latin motto, the university’s first: “Crescere aude,” which translates to “dare to grow.”

