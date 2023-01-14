Jerry Stackhouse is not only the Southeastern Conference’s best-dressed basketball coach, he may also be the angriest. The 48-year-old former NBA All-Star currently serves as the head coach of Vanderbilt and occasionally lets his emotions get the best of him.

Don’t we all?

Earlier this season, Stackhouse’s fourth with the Commodores, he had to be escorted out. A technical foul led him to charge at an official, which simply is not allowed.

On Saturday, as Vanderbilt hosted No. 5-ranked Arkansas in Nashville, Stackhouse was equally as enraged. He was not asked to exit the arena, but he was issued a technical foul for his behavior.

Commodores point guard Ezra Manjon was ejected near the end of the first half for shoving Razorbacks guard Anthony Black to the floor. He did so after Black tried to step over one of his teammates.

That is when Stackhouse lost it. The former No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick and 18-year NBA veteran went over to the officiating crew and asked for an explanation.

At first, he was stern, but not angry. And then something set him off.

Stackhouse flipped a switch. He threw a few expletives in the referees’ direction and threw his clipboard onto the court as his assistant coaches tried to hold him back.

Jerry Stackhouse is the best tantrum-thrower in the SEC and it is not close. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/vqFQSBpZBk — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 14, 2023

Although the ejection of Manjon and Stackhouse’s technical foul allotted Arkansas a lot of free throws, Vanderbilt went on to win by 13. The Commodores upset the fifth-ranked Hogs at home and got the last word both figuratively and literally.

Stackhouse was asked about the incident after the game and questioned why his guy was issued the foul.

“That’s kinda how it goes,” he said. “The second guy is always the one that gets hit so we have to just be smarter in that situation and let out play and our poise speak for themselves.”

Their play certainly spoke for itself on Saturday!