Looking For Big Ten Conference Champion Value? Check Out These Options

Not every football conference in college is a forgone conclusion. The Big Ten was expected to be a cakewalk for the Ohio State Buckeyes last year and, instead, they didn’t even make the game.

Michigan crushed Iowa 42-3 and took home the title for the first time under Jim Harbaugh. Will that happen again this year?

Ohio State is once again your favorite at -215. Do not play this. If you are really looking to do it, put them in a parlay, but it isn’t worth it otherwise. Sure, they have the best quarterback and they have the best overall team.

Last season, they lost two games during the regular season and fell short of the College Football Playoffs, despite seemingly everyone predicting them to make it. That could happen again.

Honestly, this could come down to Michigan playing Ohio State in the championship game. You will likely be able to get similar odds on the individual game if you like Ohio State that much.

Odds Provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Michigan is the play I will make. I was high on them last year, and despite their roster losses — especially the ones on defense — I think they have a real shot to win this conference. Currently sitting at +600, I think there is good value, and they are likely to be one of the two teams that remain as a real shot to win this conference. They’ve burned me in the past, but I feel like the opportunity is there.

Iowa made it to the Big Ten championship game last year before being destroyed, as mentioned. I still expect them to be one of the better teams in the conference, but I see at least two losses on their schedule in Michigan and Ohio State, and I’d expect them to lose another game somewhere in there.

At 9-3, I think it is unlikely they get into the Big Ten Championship Game. However, 20:1 is nice value for a team that has a decent schedule, but small chance to make it.

Wisconsin could surprise some people if they put it all together, but again, you’re talking about them probably upsetting a few teams — Iowa and maybe Ohio State — but they could realistically go 10-2 and sneak in there. At 11:1, it could be worthwhile to play a ticket on them and then hedge if they make the Big Ten championship, though I don’t think they will win.

The only ticket I will take for sure is Michigan, but the more I look at Wisconsin, I do think it is worthy of a small play for hedging purposes later, if possible.

