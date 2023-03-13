Valspar Championship 2023: Betting Odds, Course, Field Previews

Videos by OutKick

After back-to-back “elevated events” the PGA Tour cools off this week with the Valspar Championship 2023 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The Valspar wraps up the PGA Tour’s 4-event Florida Swing before heading to Texas for the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tournament and the Valero Texas Open.

Valspar Championship 2023 Top-12 Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. ET

“Top-12” odds were pulled because there is a 4-way tie for the 10th-best odds between Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy, Davis Riley, and Brian Harman.

Valspar Odds Top-13 to 21

The same logic is used above in that Byeong Hun Aun is tied with J.T. Poston and Victor Perez for the 19th-best odds to win the Valspar Championship 2023.

Valspar field

The highest ranked golfer in the Valspar field is No. 10, and reigning PGA Champion, Justin Thomas followed by No. 13 Matthew Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open winner, and fan-favorite Jordan Spieth (No. 15).

New world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is taking the Valspar off after winning THE PLAYERS Championship 2023. So is world No. 2 Jon Rahm who withdrew from THE PLAYERS and No. 3 Rory McIlroy who missed the cut.

Previous PLAYERS winners

2022: Sam Burns -17 (+2500)

-17 (+2500) 2021: Sam Burns -17 (+7000)

-17 (+7000) 2020: Canceled mid-COVID pandemic

2019: Paul Casey -8 (+2300)

2018: Paul Casey -10 (+2500)

2017: Adam Hadwin -14 (+8000)

No. 15 Sam Burns tries to 3-peat after winning the Valspar Championship 2021-22. Burns beat Riley in a playoff to win last year’s Valspar and won the 2021 event by three strokes.

In fact, the same two golfers have won the past four Valspar Championships but the 2018-19 winner — Paul Casey — defected to the LIV Tour.

The average winning score of the last four Valspars is 13-under par, the average cut line is 1-over par and the average odds are +4660.

Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course preview

Innisbrook is considered a “positional course,” especially off the tee. It’s a Par 71 that played to 7,340 yards with five Par 3s, four Par 5s, and nine Par 4s.

The final three holes are referred to as the “Snake Pit”: Two long Par 4s and a 200+ yard Par 3. Innisbrook has Bermuda grass greens with water in play at nine holes and 70+ bunkers.

Justin Thomas reacts on the 13th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Comp courses to Innisbrook Resort

Florida Swing courses. PGA National Champion course: The Honda Classic. Bay Hill Club & Lodge: Arnold Palmer Invitational TPC Sawgrass: THE PLAYERS Championship.

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course): The RSM Classic.

Muirfield Village Golf Club: the Memorial Tournament.

TPC Twin Cities: 3M Open.

Harbour Town Golf Links: RBC Heritage.

Congaree Golf Club: THE CJ CUP.

