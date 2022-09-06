Valdez, Quality Start Streak Support Run Line

Rangers vs. Astros, 8:10 ET

We’ve been on a bit of a streak ourselves lately. Over the last eight days, I am 22-4-1 in MLB plays. Zac Gallen extended his scoreless streak this weekend, and now we get Framber Valdez looking to extend his quality start streak against the Rangers.

Valdez has been as consistent as anyone in baseball as he inches closer to trying to take Jacob deGrom’s quality start streak. This game would be number 23 in the streak. He’s started 25 games on the season and he has 23 quality starts on the season. In fact, there was only one game all year that he has allowed more than three earned runs. The other one, he only went three innings and allowed just one earned run. Valdez has been the model of consistency this year. Even with the quality start streak, he has allowed runs, so it isn’t like he is unhittable or something. He does seem to be getting even better though with August being the best month of the season for Valdez. I do think it can continue in September, but I have one major concern: this is the thrid time he faces the Rangers within his last five starts.

The Rangers are sending Glenn Otto out there to fight the juggernaut that is Valdez and the Astros. Otto has been terrible at home but found some comfort in his road starts. On the season, he has a 3.70 road ERA. After a nice August, he started September a bit rocky with a five-inning, three-run performance. Otto has been good against the Astros this season, in three starts, he has allowed just six earned runs in 15.1 innings. Two of those have come in Houston with one being a quality start, but ultimately a loss. The other one was an 8-4 victory for the Rangers.

Would it be shocking to see Valdez lose this game and lose his streak? No, not really. It is hard to maintain something like this, and he is facing the Rangers again. Seeing a pitcher this many times this frequently, you’re looking at a chance to get the timing down and square up some pitches. Still, I think that Valdez is just pitching too well to go against him. I will take the Astros on the run line at -120.

