Valdez Extends Streak Against Tigers Tonight

We didn’t have a winning day yesterday, but we didn’t lose much either, going 2-2 on the day. Still, the recent seven or so days haven’t been great and I need to turn it around and finish out this season strong. Teams have only about twenty or so games left in what has been an outstanding MLB season for us. Let’s keep it going.

Today we turn to Framber Valdez once again as he looks to extend his quality start streak to 24 consecutive games. In his last start, he did extend the streak, but he didn’t look great while doing it. He survived 6.2 innings but allowed four runs. Luckily for his streak, only two of those were earned. He was able to strike out 11 hitters, but he walked four and allowed six hits. The Astros lost the game, and that ended a streak of five straight wins for the Astros in games Valdez started. The first time that Valdez faced the Tigers this season was at home. In his six innings against them, he allowed just two earned runs but he allowed nine hits.

On the other side is Eduardo Rodriguez who is probably been one of the better pitchers for the Tigers this season, despite only throwing 12 games. At home, Rodriguez has a 3.99 ERA and during night games, he has done a nice job of keeping the game under control. It has only been five games, but he has a 2.84 ERA during night starts. He returned in August and did a great job in his two starts. He has carried some of that success into September. He stumbled in one start against the Mariners, but he rebounded well and went seven strong innings against the Angels. He allowed three solo home runs though, and the Tigers lost 5-4. The Astros have hit him well in the past, including eight home runs allowed to their hitters.

The Astros really shouldn’t have any trouble in this game. Valdez is as consistent as any pitcher in baseball, arguably the most consistent due to this streak right now. I’m playing this two ways: Astros winning after five innings and at the end of the game (-105), and Astros -1.5 at -120. The Tigers do hit lefty pitching better than the Astros, but Valdez isn’t the average lefty.

