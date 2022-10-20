Valdez and Severino Should Allow Runs in Game 2

Yankees vs. Astros, Game 2, 7:37 ET

We were able to take down Game 1 with a run line victory and we took the start to the future play with the Astros winning the game 4-2. It should’ve been expected as the Yankees were in a terrible spot yesterday. Today they are probably in a bit better spot as the traveling shouldn’t be hurting them as much.

The Yankees are turning to Luis Severino to take Game 2. They need him to get a win if the Yankees want a real chance to win this series. That isn’t to say it is over if he doesn’t steal this game. Severino is making his second postseason start. Against the Guardians, he was decent, but the Yankees lost that game. In it, he went 5.2 innings and allowed three earned runs. This is just his fifth start since July, but at least he should be in a bit more of a rhythm. He has faced the Astros twice this season and posted a quality start in both of them. He ran into some good pitching though and the Yankees lost both games. He’s only allowed eight hits over 12 innings and five earned runs.

Framber Valdez had an outstanding season and just like I mentioned about Justin Verlander, none of that matters now. In his first postseason start of the year, he went 5.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs. It is pretty ironic that he didn’t get a quality start considering how many he had on the year. The Yankees did beat the Astros in the only game that Valdez pitched. Although it was a quality start, he allowed three earned runs on two hits and three walks to New York in that game. Somehow Valdez has been worse at home than on the road this year despite being so consistent all season with his streak.

I think this game is going to see some runs. Valdez is good but tends to give up a couple of runs in every start. Severino is a solid pitcher, but he also is susceptible to allowing a few each game. I’m going to take the over 3.5 runs through five innings at -115. I think this is likely a 2-2 score or 3-2 by the end of the fifth.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024