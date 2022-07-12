Uvalde School Hallway Footage Has Been Released

Warning: Disturbing content shown

New footage from the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 that left 21 people dead, including 19 schoolchildren, was released on Tuesday.

The video shows the gunman shooting at the Uvalde school from the parking lot, as previously reported on OutKick.

Footage from the hallway then shows the gunman walking into the school uninterrupted and briefly encountering a student who ran away screaming (sound edited out from video).

Armed officers appeared in the hallway minutes later — shown taking cover and equipped with protective shields but still unwilling to engage the gunman even after several more shots were heard from within the classroom.

“It doesn’t appear from this video that the police ever confront the shooter or even try to open the classroom doors. Infuriating,” commented OutKick founder Clay Travis via Twitter.

VIDEO: