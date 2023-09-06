Utah Couple Finds Out That They Are Cousins After Three Years Of Marriage, Have No Plans To Divorce

Videos by OutKick

A married couple in Utah found out recently that they are cousins. Naturally they did what anyone in their situation would do. They fired up their phone, made a video about it, and posted it on TikTok.

Tylee and Nick Waters posted the video on Tylee’s TikTok – which has more than 26k followers. In a sign that they’ve come to terms with the fact that they’re related, and have a sense of humor about the whole situation, the video included the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The six second clip, which went viral and has more than 5.7 million views, shows the two cousins sharing a kiss with the text overlay “Over three years into marriage and we just found out we are cousins” displayed over their head. The caption of the clip reads, “I wish I were kidding.”

While apparently not kidding about being related the two don’t provide many details about how they found out they were related. Adding to the mystery is an omitted detail – how far removed are they from being first cousins.

Most of these, whoops I married my cousin situations, involve some sort of separation. We’re talking third cousins and beyond most of the time.

This Utah Couple Has Vows To Keep

The fact that they don’t appear to have revealed how closely they’re related to each other could be a sign that it’s a little too close for comfort.

Too close for comfort or not, these two cousins aren’t calling it quits just because they’re related. They were asked if they were still married and gave their answer in a follow-up clip that made it clear that they were and were going to remain that way.

This isn’t the first time that this has happened and somehow it won’t be the last. It was good enough for royalty after all.

Although, you would think we’d have this one figured out by now. We kind of do, but you still have to do a little work to figure out if you’re about to marry one of your cousins.

Some people don’t really want to know. They’d much rather find out after the fact and make a video for social media about it.