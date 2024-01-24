Utah QB Reportedly Will Earn Massive Amount Of NIL Cash, Team Needs Millions To Compete

Videos by OutKick

Utah QB Cam Rising reportedly will make a lot of money for his seventh year of college football.

Rising had to choose between going pro or returning to school for a seventh year, and Utes fans were amped up when he decided he still had a little college ball left in him.

Well, details about his possible NIL earnings have surfaced. The decision to stay in school is starting to make a lot more sense.

Rising, who missed the 2023 season, will be leaned on heavily by head coach Kyle Whittingham, and he’ll reportedly be well-compensated along the way.

Utah QB Cam Rising reportedly has big NIL money coming his way. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Cam Rising set to pull down huge NIL dollars.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the talented QB will earn at least $500,000 for the upcoming season, but that number could go as high as $1.5 million. That’s a lot of money for a college student. That will buy him a lot of Chipotle or whatever his guilty pleasure food might be.

Rising isn’t the only one on Utah’s roster getting paid to play for the Utes. The same report claims Whittingham has privately admitted the program needs at least $7 million annually in NIL money to be competitive.

Again, that’s a ton of cash, but it still falls short of the reported $10 million Ohio State spent to build its 2024 roster.

The $3 million gap is the difference between a Big Ten program and a team heading to the Big 12. It might not seem like a lot, but over time, it most certainly is.

However, Utah being able to generate $7 million a year in NIL money is still much better than any G5 program will ever be able to do.

The fact Cam Rising might earn NFL backup QB money for a single year and the fact Utah has an actual spending projection is a great example of the current era of college football.

The sport is simply a different beast ever since NIL became the new norm. Money is flying around, players are transferring to chase the bag and there’s nothing to suggest that’s going to change.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising reportedly will earn massive NIL money for the upcoming season. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Utah has won 28 games over the past three years, including two trips to the Rose Bowl. Will Rising and his padded bank account give fans another solid season? We’ll find out in the fall, but the money is flowing. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.