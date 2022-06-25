UT Legend Jamaal Charles Fired Up For Arch Manning Commitment 

Arch Manning is not your typical 18-year-old high school student.

He’s the number one recruit in the college football class of 2023, a member of the greatest quarterback family of all time, and now, he’s tasked with reviving football at The University of Texas.

On Thursday, Manning committed to Texas, taking the internet by storm as Texas alumni around the country celebrated the biggest recruit in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s short time in Austin.

Texas legend Jamaal Charles, who starred at running back for Texas from 2005-2007, understands what Manning’s commitment means for the program.

“Anybody that went to UT that played ball, they lying if they say they ain’t happy right now,” Charles told TMZ. “The guys — we’ve been texting today like, ‘Hey, y’all just seen what happen?'”

“I’m like, man, Texas got that big bag, then!”

Manning’s commitment comes after Texas went 5-7 in Sarkisian’s first year as head coach, and as Texas prepares to leave the Big 12 conference for the SEC at some point in the next few years.

ARCH MANNING ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT TO TEXAS, TURNS DOWN ALABAMA, GEORGIA

Manning will play one more season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans before heading off for the bright lights of Texas, where expectations will be sky-high. The 18-year-old chose the Longhorns over Alabama and reigning national champion Georgia.

“He made this decision on his own. This was his decision to make,” Manning’s high school coach Nelson Stewart, according to ESPN. “I’m just happy he’s where he needs to be. He’s an 18-year old kid. There was a lot on his shoulders. Took his time and showed a lot of maturity.

“When it comes to that family, the choice was his.”

Former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers is expected to be the Longhorns starting quarterback next season, potentially setting up a quarterback competition when Manning arrives in 2023.