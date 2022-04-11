USPS Stops Deliveries to California Neighborhood After Repeated Assaults on Carriers

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has suspended services in one Santa Monica neighborhood after learning of repeated attacks on its mail carriers.

According to CBS News, USPS notified residents that the “delivery service is hereby suspended to all addresses located on the 13-hundred block of 14th street.”

The USPS explains that “multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended.”

Since January, there have been three separate incidents in the neighborhood involving three different carriers, USPS spokeswoman Natashi Garvins told Fox News Digital.

However, only one assault has been officially reported to the police. On Jan. 19, a resident near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue attacked a carrier with a — wait for it — broomstick. (A broomstick?)

The Santa Monica Police Department says the suspect is well-known around the department, with several past domestic issues on his resume.

The USPS has since told residents they must stop by their local USPS to receive their mail. “This is an unusual, but necessary step to protect our employees,” USPS concludes.

I’d say don’t hit mail carriers with broomsticks and cost your neighbors their mail.