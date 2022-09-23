USMNT Suffers Embarrassing Friendly Loss To Japan: Fans React

The US Men’s National Team took on Japan in a friendly on Friday in what was a tune-up for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, and the American side looked terrible. The USMNT, ranked 14th in the world, fell 2-0 to 24th-ranked Japan. The match was played in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Christian Pulisic did not play in the match due to injury. But even Captain America wouldn’t have saved this USMNT squad against Japan. Gregg Berhalter’s side was horrific, to put it lightly.

While the US managed to control 58% of the possession on Friday, it was outshot by Japan 16-4. The USMNT didn’t manage to put a single shot on goal, while the Japanese put eight shots on target.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, who plays his club soccer for Arsenal, was the lone bright spot for the USMNT making a handful of quality saves.

While at the end of the day this is just a friendly loss for a non-complete Team USA, it’s worrisome. The USMNT will take on Saudi Arabia in its final World Cup friendly next week, and fans will want to see a lot more out of the squad in that matchup.

The 2022 World Cup begins Nov. 20.

USMNT Fans React To Bad Loss To Japan

What a dreadful performance by the #USMNT. Americans were completely outclassed by Japan, didn’t manage a single shot on goal. If they play like that in Qatar, the American men’s first World Cup trip in eight years will be a short one. — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) September 23, 2022

Worst USMNT game this year and only 4 of 17 players were from MLS. Raise the quota — John Muller (@johnspacemuller) September 23, 2022

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE IN 45 MINUTES? pic.twitter.com/W0JehOBcU0 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 23, 2022

We shouldn't be allowed to watch this USMNT team play this early in the morning. The kits, this team without Pulisic, the defense, it's just a terrible way to start your day. — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) September 23, 2022

Tough dose of reality for the USMNT today — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) September 23, 2022