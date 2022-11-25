USMNT Goes Big, Begs For Taylor Swift Support Before Bad Blood Bout With England In World Cup

updated

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s social media account has called on Taylor Swift to choose country over love.

The USMNT account making the desperate plea ahead of Friday afternoon’s tough matchup against England.

The tweet references Swift’s 2019 song, “London Boy,” whose lyrics tell a story of leaving America for the English city.

Swift also currently dates British actor Joe Alwyn.

The cringe tweet received all sorts of responses, many of whom felt similar to Swift’s song, “You Need to Calm Down.”

But maybe the tweet did what it was supposed to, and brought in even more support for the team from Taylor Swift fans. After all, Swift is the biggest name in music – recently becoming the first artist to have all Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

SWIFT HAS SUPPORTED AMERICA’S WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM

There may be some good news for the USMNT however.

Back in 2015, Swift brought the World Cup winning US Women’s National Team onstage during her 1989 World Tour Live stop at MetLife Stadium.

She also narrated the 2021 NBC Olympics trailer for the USWNT.

Taylor Swift brought out the 2015 World Cup winning US Women’s National Soccer Team during her concert. (WireImage)

If Swift doesn’t work out, then maybe the USMNT social account have better luck with actor John Krasinski, who is married to British actress Emily Blunt.

Hopefully Swift doesn’t respond with the song title of track 5 on her latest album, “Midnights.”

It’s called, “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”

Unless, of course she tells her boyfriend Joe that.

Then we all may have to get the Swift soccer jersey.

Twitter.com/USMNT

Written by Mike Gunzelman

Mike “Gunz” Gunzelman has been involved in the sports and media industry for over a decade. He’s also a risk taker - the first time he ever had sushi was from a Duane Reade in Penn Station in NYC.

Leave a Reply