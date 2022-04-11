USFL Reveals Official Mascots, Names To Be Determined

With just days until the inaugural 2022 United States Football League season kicks off, the time has come to introduce the mascots. But there is one thing missing … they still need names.

Each team revealed its mascot on social media on Monday, and while they look great, each team is asking fans to take part in naming the new member of the club.

Here are the mascots for all eight USFL teams:

Birmingham Stallions

“Full Steed Ahead, our mascot is here,” the team tweeted.

Full Steed Ahead, our mascot is here! 🐎 #GiddyUp



What should we call ‘em!? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I74fVlnTug — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) April 11, 2022

Houston Gamblers

The Gamblers are all-in on their new mascot, but he still needs a name.

We’re #ALLIN 🎲on our new mascot!



What should we call him!? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hhTkoiUiPP — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) April 11, 2022

“Calvin Ridley,” one user wrote.

Michigan Panthers

“The Hunt is over,” the Panthers tweeted. “We’ve got our official mascot!”

The Hunt is over… We've got our official mascot! 🐾



Drop your best name suggestions below 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4wn34dFA1q — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 11, 2022

While the team is still asking for name suggestions, the most liked name at the time of publication is a tweet naming the mascot, “Shea Pantherson.”

New Jersey Generals

“Ten-HUT!”

The Generals have their new mascot, but he still needs a name.

Ten-HUT!🚨



We’re showing off our new mascot! #InTheTrenches🎖



Give us your best name suggestion below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XoinwJ6qE0 — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) April 11, 2022

New Orleans Breakers

“BREAKING: Our new official mascot is here!” the team tweeted.

BREAKING: Our new official mascot is here! 🥶 #GeauxBlueWave 🌊



Help us pick a name by giving us your best suggestions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DX3c4JuQ3x — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 11, 2022

One individual thinks the new mascot should be named “Tchoupy.”

Philadelphia Stars

The Stars are asking for help naming the “USFL’s clear best mascot” and one individual took the time to think of a few options in the replies.

Truly… Out of this world. ⭐️💫



What should we name the USFL’s clear best mascot!? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yrxqZ2OjFn — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 11, 2022

“I love him,” the Twitter user wrote. “Ok here goes: Burpy, Moogy, Octophreak, Lumpy, Yamichan (fake mascot from the sims), Comet, Pasha, … Bumpy, Plucky (synonym for gritty), Deborah.”

Pittsburgh Maulers

“Nailed it. Just DROPPED our official mascot,” the team tweeted. “Give us your best name suggestion below!”

Nailed it. Just DROPPED our official mascot! 🔨🔨



Give us your best name suggestion below! 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sFu9HN1c5P — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) April 11, 2022

Tampa Bay Bandits

“Stick ’em up!”

The Bandits have their new mascot and, just like the other teams, they want fans to help name him.

Stick ‘em up! Introducing our new mascot! #LetsRide 🤠



Drop your name suggestions below👇 pic.twitter.com/dwIOypoGtZ — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) April 11, 2022

One clever name in the replies is the “Bayside Bandit.”

If you have any suggestions for the teams, reply to the specific team’s tweet of the mascot to make your suggestions! Here’s a look at all of them:

And now here are the mascots from our North Division! pic.twitter.com/1AcQLLERbt — USFL (@USFL) April 11, 2022

All eight USFL teams will play next weekend, including the inaugural game between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions on April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Week 1’s schedule:

Generals at Stallions, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX, NBC, Peacock

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, April 17, noon ET, NBC, Peacock

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, April 17, 4 p.m. ET, USA

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, April 17, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

All games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural season, and tickets can be purchased at theUSFL.com. More coverage on the USFL can be read here.

