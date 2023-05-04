USFL RB Darius Victor Roasts Himself With Very Accurate Description Of His Body

Videos by OutKick

The USFL wrapped up Week 3 this past weekend and the New Jersey Generals moved to 2-1 on the campaign. They defeated the Michigan Panthers, 28-13. The Generals got a huge game from running back Darius Victor.

Victor ran for 68 yards on just nine carries and a touchdown. He added a 51-yard touchdown reception, accounting for two of the team’s four touchdowns.

The TD catch came on a screen pass where Victor took the ball up the sideline, blazing past defenders.

Victor is a solidly built back who is short but thick. He comes in at just five-foot-eight but weighs over 200 pounds.

And he’s nothing if not self-aware.

I bet y’all didn’t know a bowling ball can move that fast huh 🎳 💨💨💨 https://t.co/9JavujACRG — Darius Vito (@yungvitov) May 3, 2023

We were all thinking it, but the fact that he actually said it makes this even better. Yes, Victor is built like a bowling ball.

But when that bowling ball accounts for over 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a USFL win, no one cares.

Victor starred at Towson University, which also enjoyed his self-own.

Victor rushed for over 2,800 yards in three seasons in Towson despite injury cutting his final season short. He played just four games in 2016.

Interestingly, his 51-yard receiving touchdown over the weekend is more yards receiving than he had during any season at Towson.

Darius Victor of the New Jersey Generals runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against USFL opponent Michigan Panthers at Ford Field on April 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/USFL/Getty Images)

USFL’s Darius Victor hasn’t yet been able to crack the NFL

No team selected him in the 2017 NFL Draft but he had a few opportunities to attend minicamps and spent some time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out but he kept his football career moving forward anyway.

It’s not hard to see how Victor’s deprecating personality helps him deal with the adversity that he’s faced.

"Thick Thighs Save Lives" 🤣🤣@yungvitov made sure to get this very important message through when he talked with @BrockHuard pic.twitter.com/bdfemli6Nn — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) May 14, 2022

Victor ranks second in the USFL in rushing yards with 228 in three games. He averages over seven yards per carry.

Here’s to hoping that the bowling ball gets another crack at the NFL.